Tories make massive campaign mess-up which leaves MPs a ‘laughing stock’

Yet more proof has emerged that the Tories are not fit to run the country, after Tory campaign headquarters made a major campaign mess up, leaving MPs furious and feeling embarrassed.

Literature printed by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) was riddled with errors, with the wrong constituencies printed on some leaflets. In one case, leaflets intended for one constituency ended up in another country 100 miles away.

Sarah Atherton, MP for Wrexham, said she felt embarrassed when she discovered that her content was focused on Gloucester, saying the error had made her look like a “laughing stock” to voters.

Gloucestershire Live reported: “Wrexham voters were informed in a leaflet that Gloucestershire’s NHS had received £2.5 million in cutting-edge technology and that Cheltenham was getting a large bung for cyber skills, which would have gone down like a cup of cold sick with the Welsh city’s voters.

“The MP herself has called for more money for Wrexham Hospital, which is one of the worst performing over the border.”

Virginia Crosbie, the MP for the Isle of Anglesey, or Ynys Mon, also had a major error on her literature. Instead of referring to Ynys Mon, her constituency, the text mentioned Abercowny, the neighbouring county.

It’s been reported that Tory MPs had asked to see drafts of the literature beforehand, however their requests were rejected. Now Tory Deputy Chairman Matt Vickers is scrambling to address the concerns of his colleagues and convince them that the CCHQ operation is not as chaotic as it seems.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

