Daily Mail runs with questionable headline claiming Starmer will be out of No 10 within a year

The Mail appears to have conveniently ignored that 56% of survey respondents think Starmer will remain as PM for more than a year

The Daily Mail has selectively used data from an opinion poll to claim that Starmer will last less than a year as prime minister.

The Mail ran an article on 4 January stating that its poll, conducted by reputable polster Deltapoll, has predicted that Starmer will be ousted within a year, based on a ‘state of the nation’ survey in which a third of respondents said they think the Labour leader will last another year at most.

However, the headline ignores the fact that 56% of those surveyed picked a time span of more than a year.

When excluding ‘don’t knows’, the percentage of people who think Starmer will last under a year or one year goes up to 36%, against 64% who think he’ll remain as prime minister for two years or more.

In a post on Substack, the former acting leader of the Lib Dems and political blogger Dr Mark Pack said: “In what way is that a poll that predicts he will be out in a year?”.

He added that “It is very hard to see how reading the headline would give you an accurate version of the story”.

The poll also puts Labour seven points ahead of the Tories who only sit one point ahead of Reform UK.

At the time of writing, the Mail has not changed the headline, despite it not accurately reflecting the poll’s findings.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward