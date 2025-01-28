Bill Gates slams Elon Musk’s embrace of far-right politicians abroad as ‘insane shit’

“I mean, this is insane shit. You are for the AfD …

Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist Bill Gates has slammed Elon Musk for his embrace of far-right politicians and interference in the politics of other countries.

Musk, who Trump has appointed to co-lead the department of government efficiency and cut waste, is a keen supporter of the MAGA movement. Since his takeover of X, formerly Twitter, he has been criticised for allowing extremist content and misinformation go unchallenged.

Indeed, the tech billionaire has himself posted misinformation on his X platform and in recent weeks has repeatedly attacked the Labour Party, posting a series of false claims about UK MPs and the grooming gangs scandal on his X platform, falsely accusing ministers of inaction over gang rape and child abuse.

On Trump’s inauguration, Musk was also widely condemned for giving a Nazi-style salute.

Gates told the Sunday Times: “You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right-wing enough.

“If someone is super-smart, and he is, they should think how they can help out. But this is populist stirring.”

Gates also said that Musk was guilty of “overreach”.

“It’s really insane that he can destabilise the political situations in countries,” he said.

“I think in the US foreigners aren’t allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections.

“It’s difficult to understand why someone who has a car factory in both China and in Germany, whose rocket business is ultra-dependent on relationships with sovereign nations and who is busy cutting $2 trillion in US government expenses and running five companies, is obsessing about this grooming story in the UK. I’m like, what?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward