Badenoch admits Tories had ‘no plan’ for post-Brexit Britain

‘I will acknowledge the Conservative Party made mistakes’

Kemi Badenoch is set to admit that the Tories “made mistakes”, including deciding to leave the EU without a plan.

Today Badenoch will make her first major speech as leader of the Conservative Party, on rebuilding trust in the political party.

She will say: “We announced that we would leave the European Union before we had a plan for growth outside the EU.”

The British economy will be £311bn worse off by 2035 due to leaving the EU, according to a report by data consultancy Cambridge Econometrics.

The UK is also anticipated to have three million fewer jobs, 32% lower investment, 5% lower exports and 16% lower imports, than it would have if Brexit had not happened.

Recent research by the Centre for Inclusive Trade Policy (CITP) found that exports of British food to the EU have decreased by an average of £2.8 billion per year since the Brexit transition period ended in January 2021.

Badenoch will also concede that the Conservatives did not have a plan in place for achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 before it became law.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward