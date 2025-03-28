Lee Anderson’s constituents left shocked after being told about Reform’s plans to start charging for the NHS

Constituents in Ashfield, which is represented by Reform UK’s Lee Anderson were left shocked after learning about the party’s plans to make people pay to use the NHS.

In a video released by the Trades Union Congress, people are asked whether they thought wealthy people should get better healthcare or if people should pay to use a doctor. They expressed shock and horror at Reform’s plans.

People were asked: “Do you think people should pay to see a doctor?”, to which they replied: “No, definitely not.”

One constituent added: “If you ain’t got no money what do you do?”

Another person said: “I don’t know what would happen to me to be fair because I’ve got a lot of illnesses.”

Constituents also flat out rejected the idea of an American style insurance based system.

“There will be a hell of a lot of people, they’ll just die won’t they.”

When they were told that the political party that represents the area, Reform, advocated such policies, residents reacted with shock and anger.

“I thought the Reform Party were more on our side.”

Reform would make people pay for the NHS. They’re not on the side of working people.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward