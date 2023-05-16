Nigel Farage admits ‘Brexit has failed’

An extraordinary moment

Nigel Farage has finally admitted that Brexit has failed! The former UKIP leader made the admission during an appearance on BBC Newsnight.

Presented with evidence of the negative impact the decision to leave the EU has had on the UK economy, Farage was fuming with the manner in which Britain’s departure had been handled by Tory ministers.

Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire told Farage: “A poll from last month showed that 53% of people say it was wrong to Brexit – around one in five Leave voters regret it.

″The OBR [Office for Budget Responsibility] forecast a 4% hit to the economy over the medium-to-long-term – that’s £40bn in tax revenues.

“The UK economy is the only G7 economy not back to its pre-pandemic size. Business investment has lagged behind comparable economies.

“Economically, the UK would have been better off staying in, wouldn’t it?”

Farage said he didn’t think that for a moment but conceded that the country had not benefitted economically from Brexit.

He said: “What Brexit’s proved, I’m afraid is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were.

“We’ve mismanaged this totally, and if you look at simple things such as takeovers, such as corporation tax, we are driving business away from our country.

″Arguably, now we’re back in control, we’re regulating our own businesses even more than they were as EU members. Brexit has failed.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

