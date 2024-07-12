Suella Braverman condemned for describing government buildings flying rainbow flags as ‘occupied territory’

'Yet again, Suella Braverman's rhetoric is dangerous & fuels division & hate.'

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing widespread condemnation and outrage after launching an extraordinary attack on the LGBT community, describing government buildings flying rainbow flags as “occupied territory”.

She made the disgraceful comments during a speech earlier this week at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC.

Braverman had criticised government buildings flying the Progress version of the rainbow Pride flag.

Designed in 2018, the flag was created to represent people of colour in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the trans community and those living with HIV/Aids.

Braverman claimed that the flag symbolised support for “the mutilation of children in our hospitals”, something which she said “physically repulsed” her.

Her comments have been condemned from both within and outside the Conservative Party.

Casey Byrne, a former Conservative candidate for Reading Borough Council and LGBTQ+ campaigner, said Braverman should be “expelled” for the comments she made.

Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference, Braverman said: “We Tory ministers, nominally in charge of the system, completely failed. The Progress flag flew over our buildings as if they were occupied territory. I couldn’t even get the flag of a horrible political campaign I disagreed with taken down from the roof of the government department I was supposed to be in charge of.”

Reacting to her comments, former Labour culture secretary Ben Bradshaw said: “Suella Braverman reveals the true face of the Tory right with her bitter fury about LGBT people. We exist. Get over it.”

Labour MP Kate Osborne posted on X: “Yet again, Suella Braverman’s rhetoric is dangerous & fuels division & hate. Her comments are an attack on the LGBTQ+ community & a clear sign that Tory leadership campaign will continue their “war on woke” whilst attacking each other.

“I’ll keep flying my flag with pride.”

Peter Tatchell posted on X: “Home Office flying of Pride flag was ‘monstrous thing’, says Suella Braverman

“This could have been a hate speech by National Front or BNP.

“Any party that allows Braverman to be a member is a threat to LGBTs & human rights.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward