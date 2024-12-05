Richard Tice condemned for defending Reform MP who kicked girlfriend

A spokesperson for Women's Aid told Sky News they were "appalled" by Mr Tice's interview.

Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice has been condemned after he appeared to question court records that detailed how another Reform MP assaulted a former partner.

James McMurdock was jailed 18 years ago for repeatedly kicking his then girlfriend. The shocking revelations were made by the Times newspaper.

McMurdock, who was previously an investment banker, joined Reform this year and agreed to be a paper candidate for the party in South Basildon and East Thurrock, a seat he ended up winning after defeating Tory candidate Stephen Metcalfe by just 98 votes. He had not publicly disclosed the conviction before he was elected as an MP.

When his previous conviction initially came to light, McMurdock tried to downplay it, claiming that he had “pushed” his former girlfriend and that the attack was a “teenage indiscretion”.

However, further investigations by the Times, which included the paper seeking further information from the courts, revealed that ‘the reason for his custodial sentence was “kicking to victim on around four times’.

Appearing on Sky News, Mr Tice defended his Reform colleague, arguing that as a “Christian nation” people should not condemn Mr McMurdock “as a sinner forever”.

Asked by Sky’s Sophy Ridge whether there had been a “major discrepancy” between Mr McMurdock’s version of events and what had been reported, Tice replied that his “understanding” of the incident was “different” to what The Times said had happened.

He said: “I’m trusting James.

“He’s bang on the money and I think that what he says is right. He was there. The court wasn’t there. The Times weren’t there.

“At the end of the day, the law is the law. The law made a determination, do you trust the law or do you trust the Times 20 years later?”

In response to Tice’s interview, Conservative MP Alicia Kearns wrote on X: “It doesn’t matter” Reform says.

“It does to every survivor of domestic abuse. It does to every person currently living with male violence.

“Diminishing your actions is an attack on the victim. Diminishing doesn’t demonstrate accountability.”

Another social media user wrote: “This Christianity grift from Reform is sickening and now being used to minimize abuse of women.

“A Party with a Leader and a Deputy that do not have the political will nor ability to actually take action against any of their MPs.”

Another added: “Christian values” don’t cover up domestic violence. @TiceRichard refusing to address McMurdock’s criminal record is cowardly. Reform MPs “bang on the money” while ignoring justice? Hypocrisy in action.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward