Lee Anderson and Richard Tice spark outrage for defending Manchester Airport attack

A video showing a police officer stamping on a man’s head during an arrest at Manchester Airport went viral this week. Another man was also kicked and punched.

One of the men, known as “Fahir”, who is reportedly from Rochdale, was later found to have a cyst on his brain in a CT scan after the incident, according to the the family’s lawyer. Greater Manchester Police released a statement indicating that the incident occurred after three officers were assaulted during an arrest.

The footage ignited widespread condemnation, labelled as a clear example of police brutality. Hundreds gathered outside Rochdale police station in protest of the incident, where chants of ‘GMP shame on you’ were heard.

Trade unionist Howard Beckett described the incident as “the most brutal of police assaults on two men,” adding on social media that it was “thuggery in uniforms.”

Claudia Webbe, a former member of Parliament, called the incident “a gang of serving police officers engaged in brutal violence.” She stated: “They call this policing by consent, building trust and confidence. The victims are Muslim. Our silence guarantees police impunity. We cannot be silent or silenced.”

While the British public largely expressed shock and disgust over the video, Richard Tice and Lee Anderson of Reform UK voiced their support for the police’s actions.

Speaking on Talk, Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice described the footage of a police officer stamping on a suspect’s head at Manchester Airport as “not distressing,” but rather “reassuring.” Tice argued that the use of tasers by the police indicated a serious situation, adding, “Police officers do not use tasers unless they are genuinely concerned for the safety of the public and themselves. This is not distressing; this is reassuring.”

His comments sparked widespread disbelief and outrage online. One person remarked:

“Richard Tice said he felt ‘reassured’ after watching a police officer stamp on a man’s head. This is possibly the best example of why Tice and the fascist private Reform business should never be allowed anywhere near power.”

Another commented: “This was excessive force and if he thinks that’s okay he should not be anywhere near Westminster.”

“They were already down, only a coward kicks a man that’s already down. It’s disgraceful.,” was another post.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield, echoed Tice’s sentiments, suggesting the police involved deserved a medal. Speaking to the BBC, Anderson said: “The message I am getting loud and clear from my constituents is they are fed up with seeing police dancing around rainbows and being nice to people and running off from rioters. They want police to do their job, and I think these police yesterday should be commended. In fact, I’d give them a medal.”

The comments also led to a widespread backlash. Speaking on Politics Live, foreign office minister, Baroness Chapman, criticised Anderson, saying he was “completely wrong to rush to a conclusion like that, not in full possession of all the facts.” She emphasised the sensitivity of the situation and cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

“I don’t think it’s right for politicians to go around grandstanding and trying to make political capital out of this,” said Baroness Chapman.

Despite the backlash, Anderson doubled down on his position on social media. Posting on X, he wrote: “Back our Police. Our brave police have to make split-second decisions to protect us. We are fed up with seeing mob rule and want to see more robust action. The people criticising our police are the same people who criticise our soldiers. Shame on you.”

He also accused the BBC of bias, claiming that they had not adequately reported on the injuries sustained by the officers.

Disbelief over Anderson’s comments quickly spread online. One user on X wrote: “No info or context on the incident, yet you make a vile statement to the press and in doing so, run the risk of causing tension and civil unrest in the area. Is that your aim? I’m pretty sure this falls as low as possible below the standards of an MP.”