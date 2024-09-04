Ed Miliband schools Reform UK’s Richard Tice over green energy

Miliband tore into Tice, saying that Reform’s manifesto was ‘for higher bills and to make people poorer’.

Labour’s Ed Miliband schooled Reform UK’s Richard Tice over green energy, as the pair clashed in the Commons over the government’s commitment to clean sources of power.

Tice accused Miliband of being ‘obsessed with renewable energy’ and asked him to ‘be honest and tell the truth that renewable energy is more expensive not cheaper’.

Miliband tore into Tice, saying that Reform’s manifesto was ‘for higher bills and to make people poorer’.

He added: “The truth is that the cost of living crisis, the energy bills crisis, casts a long shadow in this country and the energy bill crisis was not caused by a dependence on renewables, it was caused by our exposure to fossil fuels.

“He just needs to understand this very basic point, which is that whether fossil fuels are produced in this country or internationally, they are sold on the international market, and that’s why the British people paid the price and Government forked out £94 billion.

“And the only way to get off the rollercoaster of international gas markets, and take back control, is to become a clean energy superpower.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward