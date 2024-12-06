MUST WATCH: Alastair Campbell wipes the floor with Nigel Farage on Question Time

“You’re the worst winner, because you’ve never taken responsibly from what you’ve won.

Former Labour strategist Alastair Campbell delivered a masterclass on how to call out Nigel Farage over his failures on Brexit, as he took apart the Reform UK leader on Question Time.

Discussing the plight of the economy and Labour’s new milestone targets to achieve change in the country, Campbell said: “Brexit has done so much damage to this country”, and received much applause.

Farage accused Campbell of being the ‘worst loser in history’, to which Campbell replied: “You’re the worst winner, because you’ve never taken responsibly from what you’ve won.

Alastair Campbell and Nigel Farage clash over Brexit#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/tw0waPYgRz — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) December 5, 2024

“You are somebody who will exploit any problem going for your own political ends, Brexit was a fundamentally damaging thing to this country that is your one legacy and you now don’t even want to talk about it because even you know it’s damaged this country, it’s made us poorer, it’s made us weaker and its hit our standing in the world.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward