MUST WATCH: Alastair Campbell wipes the floor with Nigel Farage on Question Time

Left Foot Forward News

“You’re the worst winner, because you’ve never taken responsibly from what you’ve won.

Alastair Campbell

Former Labour strategist Alastair Campbell delivered a masterclass on how to call out Nigel Farage over his failures on Brexit, as he took apart the Reform UK leader on Question Time.

Discussing the plight of the economy and Labour’s new milestone targets to achieve change in the country, Campbell said: “Brexit has done so much damage to this country”, and received much applause.

Farage accused Campbell of being the ‘worst loser in history’, to which Campbell replied: “You’re the worst winner, because you’ve never taken responsibly from what you’ve won.

“You are somebody who will exploit any problem going for your own political ends, Brexit was a fundamentally damaging thing to this country that is your one legacy and you now don’t even want to talk about it because even you know it’s damaged this country, it’s made us poorer, it’s made us weaker and its hit our standing in the world.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. ‘He IS the far right of politics’ – The response to Nigel Farage’s Question Time appearance
  2. Nigel Farage given brutal takedown on BBC Question Time over election record
  3. Nigel Farage admits ‘Brexit has failed’
  4. Nigel Farage is demolished by John Bercow over Brexit
Comments are closed.