Liz Truss uses new documentary to explain how ‘the blob’ caused her downfall as PM

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has used a new documentary to explain how she was booted out of office because of the ‘blob’, still blaming everyone else for her disastrous premiership.

Truss was booted out of office after just 49 days, after her disastrous mini-budget, which included £45bn of unfunded tax cuts, caused financial turmoil and the pound collapsing.

Rather than take responsibility for her decisions, since leaving office the former Tory leader has sought to blame the ‘deep state’ for undermining her while she was in office.

Unable to find much support for her ideas in the UK, she has been turning to the U.S. to push her now discredited policies, telling the right-wing Heritage Foundation think-tank last year: “We didn’t just face coordinated resistance from inside the Conservative party or even inside the British corporate establishment. We faced it from the IMF and even from President Biden.”

Now the Wall Street Journal features her in a new documentary intended to be a “timely warning about the dangers of power being exercised by unelected and unaccountable individuals and bodies”.

The documentary is titled: “The Prime Minister vs the Blob”.

Among those criticising Truss’ ludicrous claims in the documentary are Andrew Neil who posted on X: “The ‘documentary’ is a load of old bo**ocks. Liz Truss was not undone by The Blob. She was undone by her own stupidity, the fact she was completely out of her depth in matters of which she had no understanding/experience — and should never have been PM in the first place. We have the Tory faithful to thank for that. They inflicted her on the rest of us.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward