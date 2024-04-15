Shameless Liz Truss refuses to rule out running for Tory leader again saying she has ‘unfinished business’

Labour said the prospect of her returning as leader "will send shivers down the spine of working people".

Shameless Liz Truss who became Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister after her disastrous economic policies resulted in her being booted out of office after just 49 days, has refused to rule out running again for leader of the Tory party.

Truss, who has shown no humility after wrecking the economy with her mini-budget, which saw mortgage rates spiralling and resulted in the pound plummeting in value, believes she has ‘unfinished business’.

The former Tory party leader made the comments during an interview with LBC, while promoting her new book, ’10 years to save the West’, which is out today.

Truss told presenter Iain Dale, that she saw herself as part of the wider Conservative movement, adding: “We’ve set up the new organisation Popular Conservatives advocating these ideas. And that’s what I want to do. I want to build the support for those ideas. And I think once you have enough support for those ideas, enough understanding of what the problem is, then people emerge who are ready to take leading roles, but I don’t feel we’re there yet.”

Asked again if she would launch a leadership bid if the Tories lost the general election, Ms Truss added: “Well it’s never wise to rule anything out in politics is it.”

Her comments are yet another reminder of just how out of touch the Tories are. Labour said the prospect of her returning as leader “will send shivers down the spine of working people”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward