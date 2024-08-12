EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters want Labour government to seek closer ties with the EU, poll finds

The poll findings come at a time of widespread dissatisfaction among the public with Brexit, with polls consistently showing that a majority of voters believe Brexit to have been a mistake.

A majority of voters want the government to seek closer ties with the EU, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta for LFF, found that 53% of voters believe that the UK should seek a closer relationship with the EU, compared to 20% who believe that the UK should seek a more distant relationship.

Only 18% of those asked believe that the UK’s relationship with the EU should stay it as it is.

The poll findings come at a time of widespread dissatisfaction among the public with Brexit, with polls consistently showing that a majority of voters believe Brexit to have been a mistake.

One poll previously found that Brexit regret among leave voters had hit an all time high, and overall, 62 per cent of voters said leaving the EU had been “more of a failure”, with just nine per cent saying it had been a “success”.

LFF’s poll findings come after the Labour Party made clear its intentions to reset relations with the EU after winning the election. Labour’s manifesto promised to make the UK “a leading nation in Europe once again, with an improved and ambitious relationship with our European partners”.

Support for a closer relationship with the EU is highest among 18-24 year olds, with 62% seeking closer ties, while 55% of 25-34 year olds also want closer ties. 59% of those aged 45-54 also want closer ties with the EU.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward