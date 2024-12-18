Equity urges government to act as arts and entertainment sector GDP shrinks by 15%

The performing arts union has called the decline ‘alarming’

Equity has noted a “worrying decline” in business activity in the creative arts and entertainment industry, which it said has shrunk by almost 15% since the general election in July.

Analysis of new Office of National Statistics (ONS) GDP data by Equity found that economic output in the arts and entertainment sector has reduced by an average of 3.7% a month in the last four months.

In July, the arts and entertainment sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 4.7%, with a further decline of 1.6% in August.

The sector experienced further drops of 4.5% in September and 4.6% in October.

Equity is calling on the government to take urgent action to address the decline and increase investment in the arts. The union explained that is also examining the factors contributing to the decline in business activity and working to understand the issue.

Research by the non-departmental government body Arts Council England identified that for every £1 of turnover directly generated by the arts and culture industry, an additional £1.23 worth of turnover is generated in the wider economy.

Responding to the ONS figures, Paul Fleming, general secretary at Equity, said: “The rapid and significant shrinking of the arts and entertainment industries since Labour took office is alarming”.

Fleming said the government must take urgent action and set out a roadmap to reach the European average of investing 0.5% of GDP in the arts, entertainment and culture.

He added: “But Equity will not be waiting for government – our claims for better pay, conditions and investment for our members will deliver the improvements creative workers need.”

“Investment in arts jobs and infrastructure, which focuses on the significant economic benefits that UK film, TV, live performance and productions bring to the whole country, will pay dividends.

“Across the UK we’re seeing mixed responses, with Holyrood making a welcome budget investment, but Wales not reversing significant arts cuts, and Stormont making their decisions early next year. With creative industries rightly identified as ‘growth driving’ sectors by the government, that’s just not good enough.”

Fleming said that “irrespective of trends in the GDP data” Equity will continue to push for improvements in pay, terms and conditions.

“Our members can’t wait for a serious industrial strategy from government – the only one of their key areas which has had no extra money committed to it.

“With AI threatening creative jobs, government must take action to boost our creative industries, ensuring well paid jobs exist in a thriving UK arts and entertainment sector which benefits the wider economy.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has been approached for comment.

Image credit: Equity

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward