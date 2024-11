When the US presidential election results will be announced – UK time (GMT)

We've broken down when results will be in from every state.

The US presidential election concludes on Tuesday November 5 as in person voters cast their ballots. Results will be coming in at different times from different states throughout the night and in the following days.

As votes are counted and updated live, many states will have the results ‘called’ before all votes have been counted if one candidate has an unassailable lead, which can sometimes happen shortly after polls close. However, swing states will not be called until much later, when the vast majority or all votes have been counted.

Depending on how close the results are in key swing states, there may not be a definitive result for those states for several days.

In order to win the election, a candidate needs to accumulate 270 ‘electoral college’ votes.

As most states are safe for either the Republicans or the Democrats, there are a small number of swing states that will likely determine the outcome of the election – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin.

Here’s a rundown of when the results are likely to be announced in each state, the number of electoral college votes they have and the current projected outcomes.

Alabama

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 9

: 9 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump

Alaska

Polls close (GMT): 5am November 6

5am November 6 Results expected: Several days after election day

Several days after election day Number of electoral college votes: 3

3 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump

Arizona

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 7am November 6

: 7am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 11

: 11 Current projected outcome: Despite Biden winning the state in 2020, polls are suggesting Arizona is a toss-up in 2024, with some suggesting it is leaning towards Donald Trump.

Arkansas

Polls close (GMT): 1:30am November 6

1:30am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 6

: 6 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump

California

Polls close (GMT): 4am November 6

4am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 5am November 6

: 5am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 54

: 54 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris

Colorado

Polls close (GMT): 3am November 6

3am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 4am November 6

: 4am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 10

: 10 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris

Connecticut

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 7

: 7 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris

Delaware

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 3

: 3 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris

Florida

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 6am November 6

: 6am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 30

: 30 Current projected outcome: Historically a key swing state, currently Florida is projected to be leaning towards Donald Trump

Georgia

Polls close (GMT): 12am November 6

12am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : Several days after polling day

: Several days after polling day Number of electoral college votes : 16

: 16 Current projected outcome: Georgia voted for Joe Biden in 2020, but is currently projected by most pollsters as a tossup, with some suggesting the state is leaning towards Donald Trump.

Hawaii

Polls close (GMT): 5am November 6

5am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 12pm November 6

: 12pm November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 4

: 4 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris

Idaho

Polls close (GMT): 3am November 6

3am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 4am November 6

: 4am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 4

: 4 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump

Illinois

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 3am November 6

: 3am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 19

: 19 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris

Indiana

Polls close (GMT): 11pm November 5

11pm November 5 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 11

: 11 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump

Iowa

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 6am November 6

: 6am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 6

: 6 Current projected outcome: Polling projections currently have the state leaning towards Donald Trump

Kansas

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 3am November 6

: 3am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 6

: 6 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump

Kentucky

Polls close (GMT): 11pm November 5

11pm November 5 Results expected (GMT) : 12am November 6

: 12am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 8

: 8 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump

Louisiana

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 3am November 6

: 3am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 8

: 8 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump

Maine

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 8am November 6

: 8am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 4

: 4 Current projected outcome: Maine splits its electoral college votes. Kamala Harris is projected to win three and Donald Trump is projected to win one.

Maryland

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 10

: 10 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris

Massachusetts

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 11

: 11 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris

Michigan

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 11pm November 6

: 11pm November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 15

: 15 Current projected outcome: Michigan is a key swing state. Most projections have the state as a tossup, with some suggesting it is leaning towards Kamala Harris.

Minnesota

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 5am November 6

: 5am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 10

: 10 Current projected outcome: Projected for Kamala Harris.

Mississippi

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 6

: 6 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Missouri

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 3am November 6

: 3am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 10

: 10 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Montana

Polls close (GMT): 3am November 6

3am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 4am November 6

: 4am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 4

: 4 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Nebraska

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 7am November 6

: 7am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 5

: 5 Current projected outcome: Nebraska splits its electoral college votes. Donald Trump is projected to win four votes and Kamala Harris is projected to win one vote.

Nevada

Polls close (GMT): 3am November 6

3am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : Several days after polling day

: Several days after polling day Number of electoral college votes : 6

: 6 Current projected outcome: Nevada is a key swing state. Current projections have the state as a tossup between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

New Hampshire

Polls close (GMT): No earlier than 12am November 6

No earlier than 12am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 4am November 6

: 4am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 4

: 4 Current projected outcome: Projected for Kamala Harris.

New Jersey

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 7am November 6

: 7am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 14

: 14 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris.

New Mexico

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 3am November 6

: 3am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 5

: 5 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris.

New York

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 3am November 6

: 3am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 28

: 28 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris.

North Carolina

Polls close (GMT): 12:30am November 6

12:30am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : Several days after polling day

: Several days after polling day Number of electoral college votes : 16

: 16 Current projected outcome: North Carolina is a key swing state. Current projections mostly show the state as a tossup, with some suggesting it is leaning towards Donald Trump.

North Dakota

Polls close (GMT): 3am November 6

3am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 4am November 6

: 4am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 3

: 3 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Ohio

Polls close (GMT): 2:30am November 6

2:30am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 7.30am November 6

: 7.30am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 17

: 17 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Oklahoma

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 7

: 7 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Oregon

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 3am November 6

: 3am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 8

: 8 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : Several days after polling day.

: Several days after polling day. Number of electoral college votes : 19

: 19 Current projected outcome: Pennsylvania is a key swing state. Current projections suggest it is a toss-up, with some suggesting it is leaning towards Kamala Harris.

Rhode Island

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 4

: 4 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris.

South Carolina

Polls close (GMT): 12am November 6

12am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 1am November 6

: 1am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 9

: 9 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

South Dakota

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 3

: 3 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Tennessee

Polls close (GMT): Varies by county.

Varies by county. Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 11

: 11 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Texas

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 6am November 6

: 6am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 40

: 40 Current projected outcome: Projected for Donald Trump.

Utah

Polls close (GMT): 3am November 6

3am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 4am November 6

: 4am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 40

: 40 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

Vermont

Polls close (GMT): 12am November 6

12am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 12am November 6

: 12am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 3

: 3 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Kamala Harris.

Virginia

Polls close (GMT): 12am November 6

12am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 1am November 6

: 1am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 13

: 13 Current projected outcome: Projected for Kamala Harris.

Washington

Polls close (GMT): 4am November 6

4am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 5am November 6

: 5am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 10

: 10 Current projected outcome: Projected for Kamala Harris.

Washington DC

Polls close (GMT): 1am November 6

1am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2am November 6

: 2am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 10

: 10 Current projected outcome: Projected for Kamala Harris.

West Virginia

Polls close (GMT): 12.30am November 6

12.30am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 1am November 6

: 1am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 4

: 4 Current projected outcome: Projected for Kamala Harris.

Wisconsin

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : Several days after election

: Several days after election Number of electoral college votes : 4

: 4 Current projected outcome: Wisconsin is a key swing state. Current projections have the state as a tossup.

Wyoming

Polls close (GMT): 2am November 6

2am November 6 Results expected (GMT) : 2.30am November 6

: 2.30am November 6 Number of electoral college votes : 3

: 3 Current projected outcome: Strongly projected for Donald Trump.

