Late-Queen called Boris Johnson ‘an idiot 2 days before she died’

The Telegraph reports that the book also claims that the Queen said Mr Johnson was “perhaps better suited to the stage.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II joked “at least I won’t have that idiot organising my funeral now” after accepting Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister, it has been revealed.

The revelations were made in the book ‘Out’ by author Tim Shipman, in which it is alleged that the Queen made the comments during a gathering of family and her closest aides in Balmoral two days before her death.

Johnson, whose premiership ended in disgrace, was booted out of office after numerous scandals.

In one of the final acts of her reign, the Queen appointed Liz Truss as her 15th prime minister.

Shipman writes: “She had enjoyed a gathering of her family and treasured staff two evenings before her death.

“The courtier confided that when Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen, mischief in her eye, had said: ‘Well at least I won’t have that idiot organising my funeral now.’

“This, it seems, was said to amuse but it was a widely shared sentiment in the royal household.”

Senior members of the Royal Family were also said to be furious at Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament in 2019.

