Boris Johnson’s book not on sale in Europe because of Brexit

“It didn’t arrive and it’s because of Brexit. It’s ironic”

The irony. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s book, Unleashed, has been hit by delays and won’t be hitting the shelves as quickly as he had hoped in European countries, due to Brexit.

The arch Brexiteer played a key role in the campaign to leave the EU, making a number of misleading and factually incorrect claims about the benefits which would be gained from Brexit. As a result of the decision to leave, Britain cut itself from its largest trading partner, and British households have been left poorer, with the economy £140bn smaller as a result.

Post-Brexit red tape means that Johnson’s book won’t be available In Brussels. Politico reports: “Karma hit the former anti-EU campaigner as post-Brexit red tape snarled the delivery of his headline-grabbing book Unleashed to the EU capital.

“It didn’t arrive and it’s because of Brexit. It’s ironic,” said an assistant manager at British book retailer Waterstones in central Brussels.”

The staffer went on to add that British books take around a week longer to reach the EU market as a result of extra checks at the border that were introduced after Brexit.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward