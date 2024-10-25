Sales of Boris Johnson’s memoir slump by 62% in second week

It was also reported earlier this month that Johnson’s book had been hit by delays and won’t be hitting the shelves in European capitals as quickly as he had hoped, due to Brexit.

It’s not going well for Boris Johnson after sales of his memoir ‘Unleashed’ dropped by 62% in its second week since publication.

Despite the former Prime Minister spending much time in promoting his book, including a prolonged media round, with the Guardian reporting that the book “only just managed to cling on to the No 1 spot in the official UK Top 50 this week, selling 133 more copies than Tim Spector’s The Food for Life, according to Nielsen Bookscan’s Total Consumer Market data.”

It was also reported earlier this month that Johnson’s book had been hit by delays and won’t be hitting the shelves in European capitals as quickly as he had hoped, due to Brexit.

In a review for the Guardian, Martin Kettle said of Johnson’s book: “It is full of angry self-righteousness … Though Johnson likes to parade the outward signs of his intellect, there is not a philosophical sentence in the entire book.”