‘Are you a Liar?’: Boris Johnson in car crash BBC interview while trying to promote his memoir

“It’s liar. Lots of people think you’re a liar. Are you a liar?”

Boris Johnson suffered a humiliating BBC interview as he tried to promote his new memoir ‘unleashed’.

The disgraced former Prime Minister appeared on BBC Radio 5 live where he was accused of being a liar.

Presenter Matt Chorley told Johnson: “If we did a texter analysis of all the messages (from listeners), there is one word that comes up. It begins with ‘L’, do you want to guess what it is?”

“It’s liar. Lots of people think you’re a liar. Are you a liar?”, he asked Johnson.

The former Tory leader replied ‘no’, before trying to claim that the Brexit bus which falsely claimed that the NHS would receive an additional £350 million a week as a result of Brexit was the ‘bus of truth’.

Chorley reminded Johnson that he had himself admitted in his book that the figure was wrong.

Johnson claimed he wrote that it was an “under-estimate”, but Chorley replied: “No you don’t you say in the book that the real figure was much lower.”

A reminder that Johnson of course also lied about his role in lockdown parties in Downing Street which eventually led to his downfall.

His record of lying also included being sacked as a journalist at the Times over making up a quote, and he was previously sacked from the Tory shadow cabinet when Michael Howard was leader for lying about an affair.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward