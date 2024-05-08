Keir Starmer roasts Rishi Sunak at PMQs as he lays out the scale of Tory local election losses

"In addition to losing two Tory MPs in two weeks, the Prime Minister’s been on the receiving end of some of the biggest by-election swings in history."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak endured a humiliating PMQs this afternoon, as Labour leader Keir Starmer mocked him over the scale of Tory local election losses.

To make matters worse for Sunak, just as PMQs was starting, Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defected to the Labour Party, citing her party’s poor record on housing and border security as reasons for doing so.

Her defection means that two Tory MPs have now defected to the Labour Party in less than two weeks.

Starmer told Sunak: “In addition to losing two Tory MPs in two weeks, the Prime Minister’s been on the receiving end of some of the biggest by-election swings in history.

“He’s also lost 1,500 Tory councillors, half of his party’s mayors, and a leadership election to a lettuce.

“How many more times do the public and his own MPs need to reject him before he takes the hint?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward