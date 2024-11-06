Jeremy Corbyn on Trump election victory: ‘We will never abandon hope in a more equal, sustainable and peaceful world’

He also said "The election of Donald Trump is a dark day for reproductive healthcare, the rights of refugees and the future of our planet."

Donald Trump’s election victory in the USA has been sparking reaction from political figures in the UK. Among those to release a statement is the former Labour leader (now an independent MP) Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn tweeted: “The election of Donald Trump is a dark day for reproductive healthcare, the rights of refugees and the future of our planet.

“As we speak, people are being slaughtered in Gaza and Lebanon. Our demands on our governments have not changed: stop enabling genocide and end all arms sales to Israel.

“We are a global movement, made up of all faiths and backgrounds, united in our opposition to racism and hatred. We will never abandon hope in a more equal, sustainable and peaceful world.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Jason – Creative Commons