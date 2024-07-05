Jeremy Corbyn wins sensational victory against Labour in Islington North

The former Labour leader has been re-elected as an independent MP

Jeremy Corbyn has been re-elected as the MP for Islington North, this time as an independent. Corbyn got a majority of almost 8,000 votes.

The former Labour leader stood as an independent after Labour blocked him from standing as its candidate in the seat.

In a blow to the now Labour leader Keir Starmer, Corbyn won 24,120 votes to Labour’s 16,873.

Corbyn has represented Islington North since 1983.

Labour faces a number of challenges from candidates to its left in this general election, with Greens and other independents in contention to pick up seats.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Sophie J Brown – Creative Commons