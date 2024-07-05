Jeremy Corbyn wins sensational victory against Labour in Islington North

The former Labour leader has been re-elected as an independent MP
Jeremy Corbyn has been re-elected as the MP for Islington North, this time as an independent. Corbyn got a majority of almost 8,000 votes.
The former Labour leader stood as an independent after Labour blocked him from standing as its candidate in the seat.
In a blow to the now Labour leader Keir Starmer, Corbyn won 24,120 votes to Labour’s 16,873.
Corbyn has represented Islington North since 1983.
Labour faces a number of challenges from candidates to its left in this general election, with Greens and other independents in contention to pick up seats.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Sophie J Brown – Creative Commons
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.