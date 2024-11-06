Full list of Kemi Badenoch’s junior shadow minister appointments so far

The new Tory leader is still announcing her top team
Kemi Badenoch announced her new shadow cabinet yesterday. In the coming days, she’ll also be confirming who will be taking up junior positions on her frontbench.
So far, the appointments have been few and far between. Here’s the full list:
- Gagan Mohindra – Shadow Deputy Chief Whip
- Mark Francois – Shadow Minister of State for Defence
- Kieran Mullan – Shadow Minister of State for Justice
Badenoch is expected to make a series of further announcements over the next few days.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 – Creative Commons
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target.
