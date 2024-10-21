Who is George Farmer, the media executive and newest shareholder in GB News

Farmer is the son of former treasurer of the Conservative party and life peer Lord Michael Farmer, who is also already a shareholder in GB News.

Right-wing Channel GB News has filed its latest documents to Companies House, and it’s revealed that the lossmaking broadcaster has a new shareholder.

His name is George Farmer. What do we know about the newest conservative media executive to join the broadcaster as a shareholder?

George Farmer

Farmer is the son of former treasurer of the Conservative party and life peer Lord Michael Farmer, who is also already a shareholder in GB News.

George Farmer was the former CEO of Parler, a social networking service that allowed users to share and discuss news and current events. The site was a haven for right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists and was popular among supporters of Donald Trump and the Republican Party during the 2020 United States presidential election.

The platform would later be bought by Kanye West, although the app was subsequently closed.

Farmer is also married to Candace Owens, a well-known US conservative political commentator. Owens acted as the Director of Communications for Turning Point USA, a right-wing group that promotes far-right ideologies among college students.

The FT reports that ‘Farmer is the newest conservative media executive to join the broadcaster as a shareholder, having been appointed as a director last year.’

The news of Farmer’s further involvement in GB News comes as the broadcaster announced earlier this year that its losses had jumped nearly 40% over the last year but that its online audience had grown fivefold.

Pre-tax losses at the broadcaster hit £42.4m for the year to the end of May 2023, up from £30.7m a year earlier.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward