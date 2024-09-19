Jacob Rees-Mogg could soon be up for the chop at GB News as debts pile up

Pre-tax losses at the broadcaster hit £42.4m for the year to the end of May 2023, up from £30.7m a year earlier.

Right-wing channel GB News could be about to axe Jacob Rees-Mogg as one of its presenters as debts at the beleaguered channel pile up and its financial woes continue.

The revelation was made by GB News CEO Angelos Frangopoulos, who in an in-depth look at the channel told the Financial Times that he thought Rees-Mogg might be past his sell-by date after losing his seat in the 2024 general election.

“We’re probably going to have to have some conversations”, the chief executive said.

The ‘anti-woke’ channel, which has been found to have repeatedly breached impartiality guidelines, saw its losses jump nearly 40% over the last year but says it has grown its online audience fivefold.

Pre-tax losses at the broadcaster hit £42.4m for the year to the end of May 2023, up from £30.7m a year earlier.

The channel has paid huge salaries to a number of Tory MPs, with the likes of Lee Anderson earning £100,000 a year from GB News, with the Guardian revealing that it had paid Conservative MPs more than £660,000 in appearance fees and salaries since it launched, against just £1,100 to Labour MPs.

