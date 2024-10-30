How Green, Independent, Lib Dem, SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs responded to the budget

MPs on the left have responded to Labour's budget

MPs from across the political spectrum have been responding to the first Labour budget in 14 years announced by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves today.

Here’s a quick rundown of what parties on the left have said about Labour’s budget.

The Green Party

While the Greens have praised some elements of the budget, they’ve been critical of it overall, with the party’s co-leader Carla Denyer saying that Reeves delivered ‘half measures’. She tweeted: “We needed a Budget to build a fairer society and a greener economy. The chancellor had the option to fund our future by taxing the super-rich. Instead, today we have a set of half-measures, some positive, but a #Budget2024 that gives with one hand and takes away with the other.”

Delivering heavier criticism, the party’s other co-leader Adrian Ramsay argued that the budget fails to address the climate and ecological crises. He said: “Yet again, a Chancellor delivers a budget which makes absolutely no mention of the two biggest crises facing us – climate breakdown & nature degradation We will not *restore stability & rebuild Britain* if the natural world we all depend on is ignored”.

Meanwhile, Green MP Sian Berry criticised the level of funding given for active travel infrastructure. She said: “Rachel Reeves has only allocated £100 million extra to cycling and walking infrastructure: a fraction of what was needed. A failure to invest in Labour’s commitment to safer roads, cleaner air, healthier people and a healthier planet.”

Independents

A number of independent MPs have also released comments on the budget.

The Independent Alliance – a group of independent MPs which includes the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – were heavily critical of the budget, branding it a ‘missed opportunity’. In a statement, the five MPs said: “Today’s budget was a missed opportunity to bring about the transformative change this country needs.

“These crises demand bold solutions. The government could have implemented wealth taxes to bring about a more equal and sustainable society. Instead, it has chosen to bake in decades of inequality by feigning regret over “tough choices” it does not have to make.”

The statement went on to criticise the inclusion of additional military spending in the budget, the retention of the two-child benefit cap and the cutting of the Winter Fuel Allowance. It continued by arguing for water and energy to be brought into public ownership.

Liberal Democrats

Like the Greens, the Liberal Democrats have welcomed some aspects of the budget while being outspoken on others.

The party’s leader Ed Davey said: “I’m glad that the Chancellor has listened to Lib Dem calls for more investment in the NHS to start repairing all the damage done to local health services by the Conservatives. But the Government is still ignoring the elephant in the NHS waiting room: the crisis in social care.

“I urge the Government to end the dither and delay and begin cross-party talks on social care now. Liberal Democrats will now hold the Government to account on delivering its promises so people can see a GP or dentist when they need to.”

The Lib Dems’ work and pensions spokesperson Steve Darling struck a similar tone, saying: “There’s good news like the NHS funding boost & minimum wage increase, but concerns remain. The bus fare cap hike and NI rise will hit hard-working people and small businesses.”

The SNP

The SNP have similarly welcomed additional funding for the NHS and public services. Stephen Flynn, the party’s Westminster leader said: Commenting on the UK Budget, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said: “It’s clear the SNP is winning the argument on the need for more investment in our NHS and public services. I welcome those areas where the Chancellor has listened, including the decision to change the Labour government’s conservative fiscal rules to allow for more investment.”

However, Flynn was also critical of the government’s policy on welfare and the decision to increase National Insurance. He said: “The Chancellor’s decision to cut the winter fuel payment will leave around 900,000 Scottish pensioners up to £600 worse off this winter. The decision to keep the two child benefit cap and bedroom tax will push thousands of Scottish children into poverty. And the decision to raise National Insurance will hit low and middle income workers, and small businesses, the hardest.”

Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru have also been critical of the budget. Liz Saville Roberts, the party’s leader in Westminster, focussed her criticism on funding for Wales and – like the SNP – welfare cuts. She said: “The Budget will still feel like austerity to many. The Chancellor promised to ‘get to grips with HS2’, but failed to deliver the billions owed to Wales. She kept Tory cuts to welfare, failed to help pensioners keep warm this winter, and failed to scrap the two-child limit.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Kirsty O’Connor – Creative Commons