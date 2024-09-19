Tory leadership contenders view Liz Truss endorsement as a ‘kiss of death’

Candidates have pleaded with her not to 'jeopardise their hopes by voicing support.'

Tory leadership contenders are all trying to avoid the endorsement of Liz Truss, with the ‘lettuce loser’s’ support considered a ‘kiss of death’ it is being reported.

The battle to replace Rishi Sunak after the Tories’ disastrous election result is underway, with Robert Jenrick the frontrunner in the latest ‘pop con’ poll, with Kemi Badenoch in second place while James Cleverly is on 6.8 per cent of support, compared to former security minister Tom Tugendhat, on 5.6 per cent.

Kevin Maguire reports in the New Statesman’s Commons Confidential column that the endorsement no one wants is that of ‘Liz Truss’, as the lettuce loser is considered a kiss of death’.

He adds: “Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick camps reached out to loopy Liz, whispered a snout, pleading for her not to jeopardise their hopes by voicing support.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward