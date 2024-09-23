Rachel Reeves to appoint ‘Covid corruption commissioner’

"That money belongs in our police, it belongs in our health service, and it belongs in our schools."

Rachel Reeves gave her first speech to the Labour Party Conference as Chancellor of the Exchequer today following her appointment to that post in the wake of the 2024 general election. Among the eye-catching comments she made was a commitment to appointing a ‘Covid corruption commissioner’.

Making the announcement, Reeves told the conference: “I have put a block on any contract being abandoned or waived until it has been independently assessed by that commissioner.

“I won’t turn a blind eye to rip off artists and fraudsters. I won’t turn a blind eye to line their own pockets. I won’t let them get away with that. That money belongs in our police, it belongs in our health service, and it belongs in our schools.”

It is understood that Reeves intends investigate £600m worth of Covid contracts awarded under the Tories.

Elsewhere in her speech, Reeves defended her decision to make cuts to the ‘Winter Fuel Allowance’ scheme. She told the conference it was “the right decision in the circumstances that we inherited”.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward