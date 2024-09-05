Government is appointing Covid Corruption Commissioner to go after dodgy contracts awarded by Tories

Anti-corruption group Transparency International has previously revealed that the UK government’s fast-tracking of suppliers recommended by officials and politicians may have led to “systematic and partisan bias” in the awarding of contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.

The government has confirmed that it is appointing a Covid Fraud Commissioner to go after dodgy contracts awarded by the last Tory government.

Confirmation that the process to appoint a Covid Fraud Commissioner came following a question by Joe Powell, Labour Member of Parliament for Kensington & Bayswater, who asked in the Commons: “Mr Speaker a forthcoming Transparency International report has identified 28 contracts worth £4.1 billion that were awarded to parties with direct political connections to the party opposite, so can he update us on the progress of appointing the Covid corruption commissioner and whether they will take evidence from corruption campaigners like Transparency International?”

Darren Jones MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, replied: “We are appointing a fixed-term Covid Fraud Commissioner through an open competition that is now running as of this morning, the Commissioner will make sure that everything is done to return the money owed to the taxpayer, it will report to the Chancellor working with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and will report to Parliament in due course.”

Anti-corruption group Transparency International has previously revealed that the UK government’s fast-tracking of suppliers recommended by officials and politicians may have led to “systematic and partisan bias” in the awarding of contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.

The same report also found that the UK government has awarded more than £2.1bn worth of COVID contracts to companies politically connected to the Conservative Party.

OpenDemocracy also reported in 2021 that more than two dozen contracts were handed to companies controlled by individuals who are either Tory party donors, linked to senior party figures, or party members.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward