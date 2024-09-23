Rachel Reeves tells Labour conference Winter Fuel Allowance cuts was ‘right decision’

News

She admitted that not everyone in her party agrees with her

Rachel Reeves speaking at Labour Party Conference

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has doubled down on her decision to begin means testing the Winter Fuel Allowance. Under the proposed changes to the scheme, only pensioners eligible for pension credit will be able to receive the payments.

In her first speech to the Labour Party Conference as Chancellor in Liverpool today, Reeves described the move as “the right decision in the circumstances that we inherited”.

She added: “I know that not everyone in this hall or in the country will agree with every decision that I make. I will not duck those decisions, not for political expediency, not for personal advantage.”

Reeves’ comments come as a showdown is expected on the issues at the conference. Unions including Unite have tabled a motion, expected to be debated and voted on this Wednesday which condemns the decision from the Chancellor. Delegates at the conference are expected to vote in favour of the motion in an embarrassing development for the new government.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Unions to force Labour conference vote on Winter Fuel Allowance cuts
  2. Clive Lewis gives damning critique of Winter Fuel Allowance cuts
  3. Rachel Reeves says Labour will appoint Covid corruption commissioner to help recoup billions lost to fraud
  4. IFS backs Rachel Reeves’s claim that Labour inherited a worse financial situation than expected
Comments are closed.