Unions to force Labour conference vote on Winter Fuel Allowance cuts

Unite is planning to bring a motion condemning the cuts

This year’s Labour Party Conference is set to have a major showdown over the government’s plans to begin means testing the Winter Fuel Allowance. Trade unions, including Unite are planning to force a vote of delegates on the issue.

At the time of writing, the motion has not yet been allocated a time to be heard. Nevertheless, it is widely expected that the leadership will lose the vote when it does take place, with delegates likely to back a call to condemn the cuts to the allowance.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite described the cuts as a ‘misstep’ and called on the Labour government to ‘u-turn’ on them.

While any vote taken by Labour conference is non-binding, losing such a vote would be highly embarrassing for the government and would add significant pressure on the prime minister and chancellor to abandon the policy.

Earlier this month, a House of Commons vote on the Winter Fuel Allowance cuts saw a substantial number of Labour MPs refusing to vote with the government. While only one Labour MP – Jon Trickett voted against the government, dozens abstained.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward