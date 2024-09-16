Lib Dem conference backs call for immediate suspension of all arms exports to Israel

The motion backed by members also called for immediate recognition of a Palestinian state

Members of the Liberal Democrats today voted to support an immediate suspension of all arms exports to Israel. Attendees at the party’s autumn conference in Brighton voted for a motion which also called on the UK government to immediately recognise the state of Palestine, to demand the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, and to push for an end to “arbitrary administrative detention of Palestinians by the IDF”.

The motion was proposed by Layla Moran MP – the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson and the first UK MP of Palestinian descent.

Introducing the motion, Moran told the conference: “When there are suspected human rights abuses anywhere in the world, UK arms should not be allowed to be used.”

Presently, the UK government has only enacted a partial suspension of arms export licenses to Israel.

While the majority of attendees at the conference voted for the motion, support wasn’t universal. Jonathan Gale, a Liberal Democrat member in Hemel Hempstead spoke against parts of the motion, telling the conference: “Israel is at war for survival. If you disarm Israel, there will be no Israel.”

Meanwhile, Clare Cape, a Liberal Democrat member in Chippenham said that the motion did not go far enough in recognising the scale of injustice faced by Palestinians. She told the conference: “These [injustices] have been widely described as genocidal war crimes carried by the ultra-right wing Israeli government, the IDF and violent settlers in the illegally occupied West Bank.”

Imad Ahmed, a party member from Bradford made similar comments, criticising elements of the motion. He told the conference that despite supporting the motion: “The motion omits the systematic torture of some 1,200 Palestinian prisoners.”

The motion agreed by Lib Dem conference also called for the government to introduce legislation to “cease trade with illegal Israeli settlements in occupied territories”.

The Liberal Democrats aren’t the only party discussing motions around Israel’s assault on Gaza in this year’s conference season. Earlier this month, the Green Party of England and Wales passed a motion which described Israel’s actions in Gaza a ‘genocide’ and branded Israel an ‘apartheid’ state. Meanwhile, at this year’s TUC Congress, trade unionists supported calls for a complete ban on arms sales to Israel.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward