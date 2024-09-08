Green Party Conference votes to declare Israel’s actions in Gaza a ‘genocide’

The Green Party also reiterated its support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement

Members of the Green Party of England and Wales have today voted to declare Israel’s actions in the assault on Gaza a ‘genocide’. Alongside this, members backed branding Israel an ‘apartheid’ regime.

Party members overwhelmingly voted for a motion which said the Green Party “reaffirms its commitment to international law and promoting equality and human rights of the Palestinian people.”

The motion was proposed by a number of high profile party members including Croydon Councillor Ria Patel and the party’s equality and diversity coordinator Kefentse Dennis.

In addition to branding Israel’s actions ‘genocide’, the motion reiterated the Green Party’s longstanding support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

The motion read: “We affirm our commitment to explicitly supporting BDS in our internal and external communications going forward.

“Supporting the BDS movement is essential to holding Israel accountable, to supporting Palestinians’ rights to equality and self-determination, and to demonstrating that our support, as a nation, is not performative.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

This article is jointly published with Bright Green