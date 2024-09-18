Kemi Badenoch brutally mocked for claiming that she ‘became working class after working in McDonald’s’

'This is unintentionally hilarious. She has zero self awareness'

Tory leadership contender Kemi Badenoch has been brutally mocked after claiming that she became working class when she worked at McDonald’s.

Badenoch, who is hoping to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory Party leader, made the comments in an interview with GB News as she attempted to show that she had much in common with ordinary brits and tried to claim she had a working-class background.

The MP for North West Essex, who is trailing Robert Jenrick in the Tory leadership race, told Christopher Hope: “I grew up in a middle class family, but I became working class when I was 16, working at McDonald’s.”

Badenoch was brutally mocked for her comments with one social media user writing: “I grew up working class, but became a member of the aristocracy during a school trip to Chatsworth House.”

Another added: “This is unintentionally hilarious. She has zero self awareness. Partridgian, in fact.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant posted on X: “I’m not sure that’s how it works.”

