Kemi Badenoch accuses Tory leadership rivals of ‘dirty tricks’ after they compile ‘dirty dossier’ on her

Badenoch has also rejected claims that she was running the “Kemi 4 Leader” website that is currently in maintenance mode.

With the Conservative Party leadership contest in full swing after nominations opened earlier this week, Tory MPs are continuing to tear lumps out of each other and it’s getting pretty nasty.

Kemi Badenoch, who is widely expected to throw her hat into the ring, has accused her rivals of ‘dirty tricks’ after alleging that they had circulated a ‘dossier’ containing what she claims are ‘dishonest claims’ about her to journalists.

Politico reports: “It comes after the Spectator’s James Heale reported that her opponents have found confrontational comments that appear to have been made by a young Badenoch on a chatroom in 2009.”

Badenoch, who is one of the front runners to replace Sunak, is accused of making a series of “direct, sometimes rude, often confrontational” comments on a website about Nigeria in the mid-2000s.

The Telegraph reports: “Mrs Badenoch, who was raised in the west African country, was then studying for a law degree at Birkbeck, University of London.”

“I’d never run a site with such obvious errors [for example] using expensive proprietary images without paying for their use,” she said.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward