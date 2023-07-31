Jacob Rees-Mogg invites sister onto GB News to back climate change denial theories

“Rees-Mogg is a political and religious extremist who should be allowed nowhere near government.”

Arch Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, who hosts a show on right-wing channel GB News, decided to invite his sister on his programme as they pushed the claim that global warming is saving lives.

With the UN General Secretary now warning that the era of global warming has ended and “the era of global boiling has arrived”, after scientists confirmed July was on track to be the world’s hottest month on record and with heat waves causing wildfires in Europe’s Mediterranean region, Rees-Mogg and the right-wing press continue to bury their heads in the sand.

Former Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg agreed with her brother’s claim that ‘actually a slightly warmer globe is helping people to live’, as she appeared on his show. Annunziata Rees-Mogg went on to add: “You can ameliorate an awful lot of the problems that a warming climate creates in terms of both flooding and drought but you also save far more lives by the average temperature being warmer.”

Rees-Mogg then shared a clip of the programme on his Twitter page with the words: “Global warming has actually saved lives”.

That post was met with much condemnation, with one social media user writing: “Rees-Mogg is a political and religious extremist who should be allowed nowhere near government.”

Another person added: “A warmer climate will wipe out numerous species, kill off crops, and hinder the way live.

“The Tories are also central to the rise in energy and food costs due to their support in the free market.

“They do not care about you or your families – they are central to the problem!”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

