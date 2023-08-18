Voters want Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg banned from second jobs on GB News and Talk TV, poll finds

Voters have had enough...

In what is worrying news for Tory MPs such as Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, voters aren’t fans of MPs having second jobs as news presenters, a new poll has found.

The poll, carried out by Omnisis for Byline Supplement, found that 55% of voters say all MPs should be banned from hosting TV news shows, with just 22% disagreeing.

It comes at a time when right-wing channels like GB News have increasingly turned to Tory MPs like Dorries, Rees-Mogg, Lee Anderson, Esther McVey and Philip Davies to present shows in a bid to grow their audiences.

Concerns have been raised with the regulator Ofcom over potential breaches of impartiality guidelines given that right-wing MPs are presenting news shows. The regulator confirmed last month that it had launched investigations into GB News and TalkTV.

Ofcom said it had received 40 complaints objecting to the former Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg acting as a newsreader on a breaking news story after a jury found Donald Trump sexually abused a journalist.

The regulator is also investigating GB News after it allowed serving Tory MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies to interview the Conservative chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, about his spending plans.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

