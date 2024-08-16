Tories gave 10 times as many knighthoods to MPs while in office than last Labour government did

“Knighthoods seem to be being dished out like baubles, like sweeties"

New analysis has revealed the eye-watering extent to which the Tories gave knighthoods and damehoods to sitting MPs.

According to figures collated by the i newspaper, 110 sitting MPs were given knighthoods and damehoods in the 14 years of the Tory government. That’s ten times more than the 11 that were given to MPs during the 13 years that Labour were in government under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Under the Tory government, 77 knighthoods and damehoods were given to Tory MPs, 27 to Labour MPs, five to Lib Dem MPs and one to a DUP MP.

Responding to the analysis, Tom Brake – the director of Unlock Democracy – told the i: “Knighthoods seem to be being dished out like baubles, like sweeties, and this sort of devalues the knighthood currency.”

Among the high profile Tory MPs given knighthoods under the last government were the former education secretary Gavin Williamson, the former Brexit secretary Jacob Rees Mogg and former junior education minister Andrea Jenkyns.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward