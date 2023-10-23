BME women 12 times more likely than men to be out of labour market due to caring commitments, TUC analysis shows

Women from BME backgrounds in their thirties are the hardest hit, with 19% being forced out of the labour market due to being unpaid carers

New analysis from the TUC has revealed that women from ethnic minority backgrounds are 12 times more likely than men to be out of the labour market due to caring commitments.

One in eight (12%) of BME women are not working due to their caring commitments, compared to just one in 100 (1%) men.

Women from BME backgrounds in their thirties are the hardest hit, with 19% being forced out of the labour market due to being unpaid carers, compared to one in 13 (8%) white women, and just one in 100 (1%) men the same age, the analysis of official figures found.

The analysis shows the situation doesn’t improve much for older women. One in seven (15%) and one in 10 (10%) BME women in their 40s and their 50s are out of the labour market because of their caring commitments.

BME women make up just one in 14 (7%) of the 16+ population, but account for more than one in four (27%) of those who are out of the jobs market due to caring responsibilities.

The TUC is concerned that BME families are at higher risk of falling into poverty because of the barriers women face to accessing the jobs market.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “Women shouldn’t have to give up or cut down on paid work because they can’t find or afford the right care for their children or older or disabled relatives.

“But too many BME women who’d like to be in work are excluded from the jobs market because of their caring commitments.

“Once women leave paid work, they often take that financial hit for the rest of their lives. It’s a key driver of the gender pay gap – and it’s clear it is contributing to a big number of BME households living on the poverty line.

“We desperately need more flexible childcare for all families, that works around shifts, weekend work and irregular working patterns, to support women who want to work.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward