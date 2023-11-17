Labour now more trusted than Tories on every major issue

Labour are even ahead in traditional Tory areas like crime and immigration

Public perceptions of the Tories seem to get worse and worse with each passing day. Today, a new poll has been published which shows that Labour are now more trusted than the Tories on every major issue.

Polling firm Redfield and Wilton has published its findings after asking which political party they trust more on some of the biggest issues facing the UK right now. It found Labour has massive leads over the Tories in the areas which the public generally associate with Keir Starmer’s party – such as tackling poverty (26 point Labour lead), supporting the NHS (23 point Labour lead), managing housing (20 point Labour lead), and supporting the education system (19 point Labour lead).

However, the Tories are also now lagging behind on issues they traditionally outpoll Labour on. 31 per cent of the public say they trust Labour more on tackling crime, compared to 22 per cent who say they trust the Tories more. On immigration, 30 per cent trust Labour more, compared to 21 per cent who trust the Tories. And on the economy, 35 per cent say they trust Labour more compared to 25 per cent who trust the Tories more.

All this doesn’t bode well for Rishi Sunak’s prospects of staying in Number 10…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 Downing Street – Creative Commons