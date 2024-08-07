Nigel Farage admits to spreading misinformation from Andrew Tate about Southport killings

Farage posted a video online speculating on the background of the alleged killer shortly after the knife attack took place last week.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has admitted to spreading misinformation from the likes of Andrew Tate following the killing of three young girls in Southport.

Three young girls were killed in an attack which took place during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two were in a critical condition, alongside two adults.

Within hours of the horrific attack, the far-right were spreading misinformation about the identity of the attacker, claiming that he had arrived in the UK via a small boat with a number of far-right social media accounts claiming that the attacker was Muslim, a migrant, refugee or foreigner.

The attacker has been named as Cardiff born Axel Rudakubana, 17. He has now been charged with murdering Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, along with 10 counts of attempted murder.

Following the attack, rioting broke out in Southport, with a mosque attacked, resulting in 27 police officers being taken to hospital. Police have said they believe the men involved are part of the far-right English Defence League.

Rioting from far-right thugs has since spread to towns and cities across the country, with mosques targeted, police officers attacked and hotels housing asylum seekers stormed and set fire to.

He falsely claimed that “some reports suggest he was known to the security services”.

Farage was asked about his actions on LBC, where he insisted he was only trying to find out “the truth”.

He said: “There were stories online from some very prominent folks with big followings – Andrew Tate etc – suggesting the man had crossed the English Channel in a boat in October 2023. Other suggestions that he was an active Muslim, and much of this led to the riots that we saw.

“I asked a very simple question – was this person known or not.”

Presenter Tom Swarbrick hit back: “Nigel Farage, you didn’t just do that, did you? You said some reports suggest he was known to the security services. Those reports were from a fake news website amplified by Russian state TV and, as you mentioned, Andrew Tate Which ones were you looking at?”

Farage said: “Which adds to what I was asking for – give us some clarity.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward