Nigel Farage says he’s part of ‘similar phenomenon’ to misogynist influencer Andrew Tate

The Reform UK leader also defended campaigning with a man convicted of assaulting his girlfriend

On his last day of campaigning, Nigel Farage compared himself to Andrew Tate and went on to defend campaigning with a boxer convicted of assaulting his girlfriend in 2010.

The Reform UK leader has said he was part of “a similar phenomenon” to self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate among young men, as polls show his popularity has grown within this demographic.

Farage claimed during his final visit to Clacton that there were forces in society trying to “stop young men from being young men” before mentioning the football and claiming men were being told “don’t chant at the football matches” and “don’t tell jokes that might offend the Germans” and being told to drink less beer.

Previously, Farage has described Andrew Tate as an “important voice” for men. Tate faces three pending legal cases involving accusations of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women – which Tate denies.

During his final day of campaigning, the Reform leader arrived to make his speech on the streets of Clacton emerging from the roof of a military vehicle. He also appeared with controversial boxer Derek Chisora, who was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend in 2010 and given a 12-week suspended prison sentence. The two donned boxing gloves and had a sparring photoshoot and Chisora wore a boxing robe that said ‘Nigel’s Security’.

Farage defended his appearance with Chisora and, when asked if he thought Chisora was a good role model, said: “You show me someone who has lived a perfect life and never been in trouble. For these young kids he’s a fantastic role model. He’s got a huge following in the country. And yeah, he is a good role model. Imperfect as we all are.”

(Image credit: The Times and Sunday Times / YouTube screenshot)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward