Minister calls Nigel Farage out for his absence in Parliament

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been called out for his ‘absence in Parliament’ and for being a ‘commentator’ after he was accused of inciting riots over the past few days.

It comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a crisis meeting with police chiefs following rioting in the wake of the Southport attack, which saw unrest spread across the country earlier this week.

Starmer described the chaotic scenes that unfolded in the aftermath of the stabbings in Southport as the “actions of a tiny, mindless minority” and condemned “far-right hatred”.

Demonstrations turned violent for a second night across England Wednesday, in the wake of this week’s mass stabbing in Southport – the worst attack on children in the country in recent history.

Three young girls were killed on Monday in an attack which took place during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who are also still in hospital.

In the wake of the attack, rioting broke out in Southport, with a mosque attacked, resulting in 27 police officers being taken to hospital. Police have said they believe the men involved are part of the far-right English Defence League.

Within hours of the horrific attack, the far-right were spreading misinformation about the identity of the attacker, claiming that he had arrived in the UK via a small boat with a number of far-right social media accounts claiming that the attacker was Muslim, a migrant, refugee or foreigner.

The attacker has been named as Cardiff born Axel Rudakubana, 17. He has now been charged with murdering Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, along with 10 counts of attempted murder.

Farage released a video on social media last night, responding to Keir Starmer’s new national violent disorder unit meant to crack down on the riots seen this week.

The Reform UK leader claimed that the riots were a sign of wider “societal decline” and went on to add: “Law and order on our streets in breaking down. This prime minister hasn’t got an earthly clue.”

Reacting to Farage’s comments on LBC, Home Office minister Lord David Hanson said: “Mr Farage is a member of parliament but he is mostly a commentator.

“And we are a government, we have to take action.”

LBC host Nick Ferrari asked: “Do you think part of it speaks to society’s decline?”

Hanson rejected Farage’s assessment.

He went on to say: “Mr Farage, if he wants, can turn up at the House of Commons – he didn’t on Tuesday, Monday – and ask the home secretary questions.

“He’s a commentator – if he wants to commentate, do it in the House of Commons, do it legitimately.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward