Jonathan Gullis rinsed after it is announced that he has joined TalkTV as a presenter

Former Tory MP Jonathan Gullis has been roasted online after it was revealed that he has joined TalkTV as a presenter.

The former Tory Deputy chair and MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, is set to present his first TalkTV show this Friday, according to Guido Fawkes.

Gullis, who holds disgraceful views about child refugees and who has defended the Rwanda scheme, found himself ridiculed online after the announcement was made.

One social media user wrote in response: “Loudmouth right wing idiots, joins platform for Loudmouth right wing idiots.”

Another user posted on X: “Playing to your strengths eh @GullisJonathan. Can hardly formulate a sentence but when he does, it’s 100% shite.”

It was reported in April that Rupert Murdoch’s news channel TalkTV lost at least £90m before the media mogul pulled the struggling news channel off air and go online only.

Accounts filed for Mr Murdoch’s News UK empire show the fledgling station’s losses deepened to £54m in the year to July 2023. It takes total losses for the venture to £88m in just two years.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward