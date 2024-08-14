EXCLUSIVE: Overwhelming majority of voters believe MPs should not have second jobs, poll finds

The poll, carried out by Savanta, found that 66% of those surveyed said that MPs should not be allowed to have second jobs, while just 23% said that they should.

An exclusive poll for LFF has found that an overwhelming majority of voters believe that MPs should not be allowed to have second jobs.

The poll, carried out by Savanta, found that 66% of those surveyed said that MPs should not be allowed to have second jobs, while just 23% said that they should.

The poll findings come as MPs backed a plan from the new Labour government to tighten rules on what they can do in an outside job. As part of plans to clamp down on second jobs,

they approved changes to get rid of exemptions allowing them to advise employers on “public policy” and how Parliament works in general.

Commons leader Lucy Powell said the move would get rid of a potential “loophole” and ensure MPs focused on their constituents.

Under the new rules, MPs will not face a general ban on outside employment, however, and will still be able to be paid for media appearances, as well as for writing books and articles.

The public however, when asked about their view, prefer a total ban on MPs having second jobs.

A majority of voters across all age groups believed that MPs should not be allowed to have second jobs, with older age groups most in favour of an outright ban, including 69% of those aged 45-54 and 74% of those aged 55-64.

When it comes to party affiliation, 71% of Conservative Party voters believe that MPs should not be allowed to have second jobs, as do 67% of Labour Party voters and 62% of Lib Dem voters.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward