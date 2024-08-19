Black children four times more likely to be strip-searched in England and Wales

An appropriate adult was not confirmed to be present in 45% of all strip-searches of children that took place between July 2022 and June 2023

Black children are four times more likely to be strip-searched by police in England and Wales than their white counterparts, a new report has revealed.

The report from the Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza found that 27% of the children who were strip-searched between 2022 and 2023 were black. Black children make up 6% of the child population in England and Wales. Meanwhile, 59% of the children who were strip-searched were white, and white children make up 74% of the child population in England and Wales.

It was also revealed that between July 2022 and June 2023 an appropriate adult – ie. a parent, carer or social worker – was not confirmed to be present in 45% of all strip-searches of children that took place.

The overwhelming majority (88%) of strip-searches of children that took place over that period were conducted on suspicion of drugs.

De Souza’s report also highlighted that the proportion of searches involving a child aged 15 or younger increased from 23% to 28% compared with the previous four years.

The report comes two years after the public outcry following the strip-searching of ‘Child Q’, a 15 year old girl who was searched without her parents present while menstruating after being falsely accused of possessing cannabis.

Speaking on the publication of the report, De Souza said: “Throughout England and Wales, police continue to strip-search children as part of stop and searches, revealing concerning practices and widespread failure to comply with safeguarding procedures designed to protect children.

“Senior police officers have shared with me that there will be certain, limited times when an immediate risk of harm means that a search of this nature is both appropriate and necessary.

“My firm recommendation is that this should only be the case where there is a clear and immediate danger to the child or others. However, the majority of searches are still conducted on suspicion of drugs and nearly half result in no further action.

“Two years on from the shocking case of Child Q in 2022, we are seeing some green shoots of progress in how the police carry out and record strip-searches on children.

“Today’s research serves as a stark reminder that this is not an isolated issue in the capital. A much higher threshold should be met before a child is subjected to a humiliating and traumatising intimate search.”

