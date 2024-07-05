These are the 44 new MPs who backed Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s six general election demands

These MPs back a ceasefire and a ban on arms sales to Israel
In advance of polling day, Left Foot Forward exclusively revealed the list of parliamentary candidates who had signed up to Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s six demands in the general election.
The group called for candidates to support the following positions in relation to the ongoing situation in Gaza:
- An immediate ceasefire
- Restoration of funding to UNRWA
- An embargo on arms sales to Israel
- Support for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to uphold international humanitarian law
- Suspending trade agreements with Israel
- Protecting the right to protest, boycott and divest from companies that are complicit in violations of international law
Now, Left Foot Forward can reveal which of those candidates were successfully elected to parliament.
The House of Commons will now have a total of 44 MPs who backed Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s demands. 19 of those are from the Labour Party, 7 are from Sinn Fein, 5 are from the SNP, three are from Plaid Cymru, 1 is from the SDLP and 1 from the Alliance Party. Three independent MPs signed up to the demands, including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. All four of the Green Party’s new MPs backed the demands.
The full list is as follows:
|MP
|Constituency
|Party
|Sorcha-Lucy Eastwood
|Lagan Valley
|Alliance – Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
|Carla Denyer
|Bristol Central
|Green Party
|Siân Berry
|Brighton Pavilion
|Green Party
|Adrian Ramsay
|Waveney Valley
|Green Party
|Ellie Chowns
|North Herefordshire
|Green Party
|Shockat Adam
|Leicester South
|Independent
|Iqbal Hussain Mohamed
|Dewsbury and Batley
|Independent
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Islington North
|Independent
|Mark Hendrick
|Preston
|Labour and Co-operative Party
|Abtisam Mohamed
|Sheffield Central
|Labour Party
|John McDonnell
|Hayes and Harlington
|Labour Party
|Andy McDonald
|Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
|Labour Party
|Apsana Begum
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Labour Party
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Clapham and Brixton Hill
|Labour Party
|Cat Smith
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Labour Party
|Clive Betts
|Sheffield South East
|Labour Party
|Diane Abbott
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Labour Party
|Jess Phillips
|Birmingham Yardley
|Labour Party
|Nadia Whittome
|Nottingham East
|Labour Party
|Naz Shah
|Bradford West
|Labour Party
|Olivia Blake
|Sheffield Hallam
|Labour Party
|Richard Burgon
|Leeds East
|Labour Party
|Sarah Champion
|Rotherham
|Labour Party
|Steve Witherden
|Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
|Labour Party
|Valerie Vaz
|Walsall and Bloxwich
|Labour Party
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Bolton South and Walkden
|Labour Party
|Zarah Sultana
|Coventry South
|Labour Party
|Ann Davies
|Caerfyrddin
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Ben Lake
|Ceredigion Preseli
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Dave Doogan
|Angus and Perthshire Glens
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Brendan O’Hara
|Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Graham Leadbitter
|Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Chris Law
|Dundee Central
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Kirsty Blackman
|Aberdeen North
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Claire Hanna
|Belfast South and Mid Down
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|Paul Maskey
|Belfast West
|Sinn Féin
|Pat Cullen
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Sinn Féin
|Chris Hazzard
|South Down
|Sinn Féin
|Dáire Hughes
|Newry and Armagh
|Sinn Féin
|John Finucane
|Belfast North
|Sinn Féin
|Órfhlaith Begley
|West Tyrone
|Sinn Féin
|Cathal Mallaghan
|Mid Ulster
|Sinn Féin
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
