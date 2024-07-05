These are the 44 new MPs who backed Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s six general election demands

These MPs back a ceasefire and a ban on arms sales to Israel

In advance of polling day, Left Foot Forward exclusively revealed the list of parliamentary candidates who had signed up to Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s six demands in the general election.

The group called for candidates to support the following positions in relation to the ongoing situation in Gaza:

  • An immediate ceasefire
  • Restoration of funding to UNRWA
  • An embargo on arms sales to Israel
  • Support for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to uphold international humanitarian law
  • Suspending trade agreements with Israel
  • Protecting the right to protest, boycott and divest from companies that are complicit in violations of international law

Now, Left Foot Forward can reveal which of those candidates were successfully elected to parliament.

The House of Commons will now have a total of 44 MPs who backed Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s demands. 19 of those are from the Labour Party, 7 are from Sinn Fein, 5 are from the SNP, three are from Plaid Cymru, 1 is from the SDLP and 1 from the Alliance Party. Three independent MPs signed up to the demands, including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. All four of the Green Party’s new MPs backed the demands.

The full list is as follows:

MPConstituencyParty
Sorcha-Lucy EastwoodLagan ValleyAlliance – Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
Carla DenyerBristol CentralGreen Party
Siân BerryBrighton PavilionGreen Party
Adrian RamsayWaveney ValleyGreen Party
Ellie ChownsNorth HerefordshireGreen Party
Shockat AdamLeicester SouthIndependent
Iqbal Hussain MohamedDewsbury and BatleyIndependent
Jeremy CorbynIslington NorthIndependent
Mark HendrickPrestonLabour and Co-operative Party
Abtisam MohamedSheffield CentralLabour Party
John McDonnellHayes and HarlingtonLabour Party
Andy McDonaldMiddlesbrough and Thornaby EastLabour Party
Apsana BegumPoplar and LimehouseLabour Party
Bell Ribeiro-AddyClapham and Brixton HillLabour Party
Cat SmithLancaster and WyreLabour Party
Clive BettsSheffield South EastLabour Party
Diane AbbottHackney North and Stoke NewingtonLabour Party
Jess PhillipsBirmingham YardleyLabour Party
Nadia WhittomeNottingham EastLabour Party
Naz ShahBradford WestLabour Party
Olivia BlakeSheffield HallamLabour Party
Richard BurgonLeeds EastLabour Party
Sarah ChampionRotherhamLabour Party
Steve WitherdenMontgomeryshire and GlyndŵrLabour Party
Valerie VazWalsall and BloxwichLabour Party
Yasmin QureshiBolton South and WalkdenLabour Party
Zarah SultanaCoventry SouthLabour Party
Ann DaviesCaerfyrddinPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Ben LakeCeredigion PreseliPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Liz Saville RobertsDwyfor MeirionnyddPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Dave DooganAngus and Perthshire GlensScottish National Party (SNP)
Brendan O’HaraArgyll, Bute and South LochaberScottish National Party (SNP)
Graham LeadbitterMoray West, Nairn and StrathspeyScottish National Party (SNP)
Chris LawDundee CentralScottish National Party (SNP)
Kirsty BlackmanAberdeen NorthScottish National Party (SNP)
Claire HannaBelfast South and Mid DownSDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
Paul MaskeyBelfast WestSinn Féin
Pat CullenFermanagh and South TyroneSinn Féin
Chris HazzardSouth DownSinn Féin
Dáire HughesNewry and ArmaghSinn Féin
John FinucaneBelfast NorthSinn Féin
Órfhlaith BegleyWest TyroneSinn Féin
Cathal MallaghanMid UlsterSinn Féin

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

