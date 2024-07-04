What photo ID do I need to vote in 2024 general election?

This is the first UK general election where people in Great Britain need to show photo ID at polling stations

For the first time in a general election, everyone voting in person in Great Britain will need to show an accepted form of photo identification to receive a ballot paper.

The rule brought in since May 2023 means that voters must show one form of acceptable photo ID in its original version, not a photocopy or a digital version, or risk being caught out like Boris Johnson. There are 22 acceptable forms of ID you can show when voting at a polling station today (Thursday 4 July).

What is considered an acceptable form of ID?

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state, or a Commonwealth country

A photo driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (including a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Anonymous Elector’s Document

Local travel cards

Older Person’s Bus Pass

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

60+ London Oyster Photocard by Transport for London

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass)

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Or if you don’t have an acceptable form of ID you may have applied for a Voter Authority Certificate which is accepted at the polling station, however the deadline to apply has now passed.

There are 40,000 polling stations in the UK open from 7am to 10pm and anyone in the queue at 10pm will still be able to vote.

