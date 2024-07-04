What photo ID do I need to vote in 2024 general election?

This is the first UK general election where people in Great Britain need to show photo ID at polling stations
For the first time in a general election, everyone voting in person in Great Britain will need to show an accepted form of photo identification to receive a ballot paper.
The rule brought in since May 2023 means that voters must show one form of acceptable photo ID in its original version, not a photocopy or a digital version, or risk being caught out like Boris Johnson. There are 22 acceptable forms of ID you can show when voting at a polling station today (Thursday 4 July).
What is considered an acceptable form of ID?
- Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state, or a Commonwealth country
- A photo driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (including a provisional driving licence)
- A Blue Badge
- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- Biometric immigration document
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- National identity card issued by an EEA state
- Anonymous Elector’s Document
Local travel cards
- Older Person’s Bus Pass
- Disabled Person’s Bus Pass
- 60+ London Oyster Photocard by Transport for London
- Freedom Pass
- Scottish National Entitlement Card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass)
- 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- 60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
Or if you don’t have an acceptable form of ID you may have applied for a Voter Authority Certificate which is accepted at the polling station, however the deadline to apply has now passed.
There are 40,000 polling stations in the UK open from 7am to 10pm and anyone in the queue at 10pm will still be able to vote.
Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward
