EXCLUSIVE: Full list of general election candidates who have backed Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s six demands

Campaign group Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has revealed which parliamentary candidates have signed up to its general election demands.
The group is calling for candidates to support the following positions in relation to the ongoing situation in Gaza:
- An immediate ceasefire
- Restoration of funding to UNRWA
- An embargo on arms sales to Israel
- Support for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to uphold international humanitarian law
- Suspending trade agreements with Israel
- Protecting the right to protest, boycott and divest from companies that are complicit in violations of international law
PSC has been encouraging its supporters to write to parliamentary candidates asking them to respond to these demands. PSC has collected responses from more than 700 candidates and determined whether they have supported the six demands.
Members of the public can see which of the candidates in their seat have responded to the demands, what they said in their response, and whether they have agreed to support them using PSC’s online tool.
At the time of writing, 750 parliamentary candidates had responded to correspondence from PSC supporters, with 532 of those being willing to agree to all six of their demands.
The Green Party of England and Wales tops the table for the political party with the most candidates to score six out of six against PSC’s demands. 240 of them have backed all the demands – nearly eight times more than any other party. Among the high profile Green candidates to do so are the party’s current co-leader and Bristol Central candidate Carla Denyer, former party co-leader and Brighton Pavilion candidate Sian Berry and North Herefordshire candidate Ellie Chowns.
While more Liberal Democrat candidates responded to PSC supporters, the Workers Party of Britain is the party with the second highest number of candidates signing up to all six demands. 41 Workers Party candidates backed the demands.
29 Liberal Democrats have been scored six out of six for their responses, although none of these were MPs in the last parliament.
As for the two big parties, 20 Labour candidates agreed to all six of the positions set out by PSC. Among the Labour candidates to commit to them are key figures on the left of the party, including Andy McDonald, Apsana Begum, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Cat Smith, Dianne Abbott, John McDonnell, Nadia Whittome, Richard Burgon and Zarah Sultana. They’re joined by other Labour candidates not typically seen as being on the left of the party including Jess Phillips, Kate Hollern, Naz Shah and Yasmin Qureshi.
Meanwhile, just two Tory candidates signed up to all six of PSC’s demands – Conservative Friends of Palestine founder Flick Drummond and the former MP for Warrington South Andy Carter.
Lots of candidates for parties who only stand in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland have backed all six pledges. 19 SNP candidates, 16 Scottish Green Party candidates, 11 Sinn Fein candidates, nine Plaid Cymru candidates, four SDLP candidates, three Alba candidates and one Alliance candidate backed the six demands.
Of the smaller parties, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition had the most candidates sign up to all six demands, at 21. Five Communist Party candidates backed the demands, as did five Yorkshire Party candidates, three Reform UK candidates and three Socialist Labour Party Candidates
A total of 75 independent candidates supported the six PSC demands, including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour MP Claudia Webbe, Chingford and Woodford Green candidate Faiza Shaheen, and former ANC MP in South Africa Andrew Feinstein.
Speaking on the publication of the responses, Ben Jamal – PSC’s Director – said: “In this election we won’t let politicians carry on as if Palestinian lives don’t matter. Our support for Palestinian rights is based on a progressive set of values that we want to help shape voters’ choices in the polling booth.
“We need to see politicians elected who embrace those values and will stand up for them in Parliament. By sending our demands to candidates and making clear to them that their responses will affect how people vote, we are taking the issue of justice for the Palestinian people right to the heart of this general election.”
PSC is encouraging its supporters to continue writing to their parliamentary candidates around their six demands. Members of the public can do so using PSC’s online tool.
The full list of candidates to have backed PSC’s demands is listed below. The list of candidates is accurate as of 26/06/2024 and is sorted by constituency.
|Candidate
|Constituency
|Party
|Charlie Abel
|Aberdeen North
|Alba Party
|Lucas Grant
|Aberdeen North
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Tom Flanagan
|Alloa and Grangemouth
|Workers Party of Britain
|Faisal Kabir
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Workers Party of Britain
|Dave Doogan
|Angus and Perthshire Glens
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Brendan O’Hara
|Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Jason Zadrozny
|Ashfield
|Ashfield Independents
|Mandy Rossi
|Ashford
|Green Party
|Lee Alan Huntbach
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Green Party
|Arron John Baker
|Banbury
|Green Party
|Catrin Elen Wager
|Bangor Aberconwy
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Kathrine Jones
|Bangor Aberconwy
|Socialist Labour Party
|Simon Ronald Anthony
|Barking
|Green Party
|Maxine Spencer
|Barnsley South
|Patriots Alliance – English Democrats and UKIP
|Lorraine Wrennall
|Barrow and Furness
|Green Party
|Stewart Goshawk
|Basildon and Billericay
|Green Party
|Rachel Sara Reeves
|Bassetlaw
|Green Party
|Helen Tamblyn-Saville
|Bassetlaw
|Liberal Democrats
|John Hannah
|Bathgate and Linlithgow
|Independence for Scotland Party
|Simon Jay
|Bathgate and Linlithgow
|Scottish Green Party
|Dan Smith
|Battersea
|Workers Party of Britain
|Ruth Fabricant
|Beckenham and Penge
|Green Party
|Edward Apostolides
|Beckenham and Penge
|Reform UK
|Ben Foley
|Bedford
|Green Party
|Tarek Javed
|Bedford
|Independent
|Henry Vann
|Bedford
|Liberal Democrats
|SÃ©amas de Faoite
|Belfast East
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|John Finucane
|Belfast North
|Sinn Fein
|Claire Hanna
|Belfast South and Mid Down
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|Ash Jones
|Belfast West
|Green Party
|Gerry Carroll
|Belfast West
|People Before Profit
|Paul Maskey
|Belfast West
|Sinn Féin
|Susan Elizabeth Hunter
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Green Party
|Caitlin Stott
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|Labour Party
|Ellie Merton
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|Independent
|Phoebe Gill
|Bethnal Green and Stepney
|Green Party
|Ian Middleton
|Bicester and Woodstock
|Green Party
|Karen Trench
|Birmingham Erdington
|Green Party
|Farzana Ann Aslam
|Birmingham Erdington
|Liberal Democrats
|Corinthia Ward
|Birmingham Erdington
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Mohammad Hafeez
|Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley
|Independent
|Shakeel Afsar
|Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley
|Independent
|Izzy Knowles
|Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley
|Liberal Democrats
|Imran Ali Khan
|Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
|Green Party
|James Giles
|Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
|Workers Party of Britain
|Zoe Challenor
|Birmingham Ladywood
|Green Party
|Kefentse Dennis
|Birmingham Perry Barr
|Green Party
|Jane Baston
|Birmingham Selly Oak
|Green Party
|Kamel Hawwash
|Birmingham Selly Oak
|Independent
|Roxanne Green
|Birmingham Yardley
|Green Party
|Jess Phillips
|Birmingham Yardley
|Labour Party
|Kate Hollern
|Blackburn
|Labour Party
|Dylan Lewis-Creser
|Blackley and Middleton South
|Green Party
|Tina Rothery
|Blackpool North and Fleetwood
|Green Party
|Kim Sherrie Knight
|Blackpool South
|Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
|Anne Baker
|Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
|Green Party
|Niamh Salkeld
|Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Richard Edwin Simpson
|Blaydon and Consett
|Green Party
|Steve Leyland
|Blyth and Ashington
|Green Party
|Carol Birch
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Green Party
|Kevin Allsop
|Bolton North East
|Independent
|Philip Kochitty
|Bolton South and Walkden
|Green Party
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Bolton South and Walkden
|Labour Party
|Jack Khan
|Bolton South and Walkden
|Workers Party of Britain
|Vicki Helen Attenborough
|Bolton West
|Green Party
|Neil Anthony Doolin
|Bootle
|Green Party
|Joe Salmon
|Bournemouth East
|Green Party
|Darren Jones
|Bournemouth West
|Green Party
|Ben Aston
|Bournemouth West
|Reform UK
|Emily Charlotte Torode
|Bracknell
|Green Party
|Celia Hickson
|Bradford East
|Green Party
|Robert Michael St John O’Carroll
|Bradford East
|Liberal Democrats
|Matt Edwards
|Bradford South
|Green Party
|Rehiana Ali
|Bradford South
|Independent
|Naz Shah
|Bradford West
|Labour Party
|Aadil Shaikh
|Brent East
|Independent
|Amin Moafi
|Brent East
|Independent
|Jenner Clarence Joseph Folwell
|Brent East
|Independent
|Freya Summersgill
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Green Party
|Zebunisa Rao
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Independent
|Charles Graham
|Bridgwater
|Green Party
|Tim Norman
|Bridlington and The Wolds
|Yorkshire Party
|Elaine Hills
|Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
|Green Party
|Sian Berry
|Brighton Pavilion
|Green Party
|Carla Denyer
|Bristol Central
|Green Party
|Tony Sutcliffe
|Bristol East
|Liberal Democrats
|Louise Harris
|Bristol North East
|Liberal Democrats
|Caroline Sandes
|Bromley and Biggin Hill
|Green Party
|Sam Ammar
|Bromsgrove
|Independent
|Teresa Needham
|Broxtowe
|Green Party
|Dominic Dyer
|Buckingham and Bletchley
|Liberal Democrats
|Gordon Birtwistle
|Burnley
|Liberal Democrats
|Anna Williams Westwood
|Burton and Uttoxeter
|Green Party
|Owain Sutton
|Bury North
|Green Party
|Dan Ross
|Bury South
|Communist Party of Britain
|Michael Welton
|Bury South
|Green Party
|Jeremy Lee
|Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
|Independent
|David Mark Evans
|Caerfyrddin
|Workers Party of Britain
|Anne Thomas
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Scottish Green Party
|Lucy Beattie
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Kieran Turner
|Calder Valley
|Green Party
|Sarah Louise Nicmanis
|Cambridge
|Green Party
|Cheney Payne
|Cambridge
|Liberal Democrats
|Khalid Abu-Tayyem
|Cambridge
|Workers Party of Britain
|Sam Coates
|Cardiff East
|Green Party
|Cadewyn Skelley
|Cardiff East
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|John Williams
|Cardiff East
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Meg Shepherd-Foster
|Cardiff North
|Green Party
|Kiera Marshall
|Cardiff West
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Neil John McEvoy
|Cardiff West
|Propel
|Gavin Hawkton
|Carlisle
|Green Party
|Brian Wernham
|Carlisle
|Liberal Democrats
|Louise McDaid
|Central Ayrshire
|Socialist Labour Party
|Arthur Price
|Central Devon
|Independent
|Dan Pratt
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|Green Party
|Tomos Barlow
|Ceredigion Preseli
|Green Party
|Mark Williams
|Ceredigion Preseli
|Liberal Democrats
|Matt Valentine
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Workers Party of Britain
|Kim Winterbottom
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Green Party
|Mona Crocker
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Green Party
|Daniel Wilson
|Cheltenham
|Green Party
|Steve Davies
|Chester South and Eddisbury
|Green Party
|David Wadsworth
|Chesterfield
|Green Party
|Julie Lowe
|Chesterfield
|Workers Party of Britain
|Faiza Shaheen
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Independent
|Ed Deedigan
|Chippenham
|Independent
|Mark Worsley Tebbutt
|Chorley
|Green Party
|Martin Powell-Davies
|Chorley
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Susan Graham
|Christchurch
|Green Party
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Clapham and Brixton Hill
|Labour Party
|Paul Penlington
|Clwyd East
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Patrick Pearse McAleer
|Coatbridge and Bellshill
|Scottish Green Party
|Steven Bonnar
|Coatbridge and Bellshill
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Martin Goss
|Colchester
|Liberal Democrats
|Heather Peacock
|Colne Valley
|Green Party
|Chris Lofts
|Corby and East Northamptonshire
|Liberal Democrats
|Dave Nellist
|Coventry East
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Paul Bedson
|Coventry East
|Workers Party of Britain
|Zarah Sultana
|Coventry South
|Labour Party
|Mags Hall
|Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
|Scottish Green Party
|Ian Jones
|Cramlington and Killingworth
|Green Party
|Kulsum Hussin
|Croydon South
|Workers Party of Britain
|Ria Patel
|Croydon West
|Green Party
|Matthew Snedker
|Darlington
|Green Party
|Laura Edie
|Dartford
|Green Party
|Clare Patricia Slater
|Daventry
|Green Party
|Helen Hitchcock
|Derby North
|Green Party
|Kelda Boothroyd
|Derbyshire Dales
|Green Party
|Rachel Elnaugh-Love
|Derbyshire Dales
|Independent
|Simon Cope
|Dewsbury and Batley
|Green Party
|Jennifer Joanne Rozenfelds
|Doncaster Central
|Green Party
|Paul David Garrett
|Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
|Green Party
|Andy Hiles
|Doncaster North
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Christine Lilian Oliver
|Dover and Deal
|Green Party
|Neil Franks
|Droitwich and Evesham
|Green Party
|Pete Elliott
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|Green Party
|Laura Moodie
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Scottish Green Party
|Tracey Little
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Jim McFarlane
|Dundee Central
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Karl Drinkwater
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Green Party
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Kate Crossland
|Ealing Central and Acton
|Green Party
|Helmi Alharahsheh
|Ealing North
|Independent
|Sam Habeeb
|Ealing North
|Workers Party of Britain
|Neil Reynolds
|Ealing Southall
|Green Party
|Pedro Da Conceicao
|Ealing Southall
|Independent
|Mark Bailey
|East Antrim
|Green Party
|Rosie Pearce
|East Ham
|Green Party
|Richard Knight
|East Hampshire
|Green Party
|Ann McGuinness
|East Kilbride and Strathaven
|Scottish Green Party
|Kathleen McGurk
|East Londonderry
|Sinn Fein
|Allan Steele
|East Renfrewshire
|The Liberal Party
|Colette Walker
|East Renfrewshire
|Independence for Scotland Party
|Steve Roberts
|East Thanet
|Green Party
|Pete Force-Jones
|East Wiltshire
|True & Fair Party
|Mike Munson
|Eastbourne
|Green Party
|Tommy Sheppard
|Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Alex Martin
|Edinburgh South
|Independent
|Jo Phillips
|Edinburgh South
|Scottish Green Party
|Simita Kumar
|Edinburgh South
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Joanna Cherry
|Edinburgh South West
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|David Henry
|Edinburgh West
|Independent
|James Puchowski
|Edinburgh West
|Scottish Green Party
|Euan Hyslop
|Edinburgh West
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Khalid Sadur
|Edmonton and Winchmore Hill
|Independent
|Sam Gabriel
|Eltham and Chislehurst
|Green Party
|Ertan Karpazli
|Enfield North
|Independent
|Ertan Karpazli
|Enfield North
|Independent
|Brent Poland
|Erewash
|Green Party
|John William Kirby
|Erewash
|Independent
|James Martin Archer
|Erewash
|Liberal Democrats
|Brent Poland
|Erewash
|Green Party
|Richard Bateson
|Esher and Walton
|Social Democratic Party
|Andrew Wallace Bell
|Exeter
|Green Party
|Will Aczel
|Exeter
|Liberal Democrats
|Garry Sutherland
|Exmouth and Exeter East
|Reform UK
|Hannah Temple
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|Green Party
|Katharine Kandelaki
|Feltham and Heston
|Green Party
|Damian Read
|Feltham and Heston
|Independent
|Pat Cullen
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Sinn Féin
|Marianne Brett
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Green Party
|Shaun Harkin
|Foyle
|People Before Profit
|Sandra Duffy
|Foyle
|Sinn Fein
|Martin Dimery
|Frome and East Somerset
|Green Party
|Rachel Mary Cabral
|Gateshead Central and Whickham
|Green Party
|Kate Belmonte
|Gillingham and Rainham
|Green Party
|Liam McLaughlan
|Glasgow East
|Scottish Socialist Party
|Nick Durie
|Glasgow North
|Alba Party
|Alison Thewliss
|Glasgow North
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Anne McLaughlin
|Glasgow North East
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Chris Sermanni
|Glasgow North East
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Niall Christie
|Glasgow South
|Scottish Green Party
|Brian Smith
|Glasgow South
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Carol Monaghan
|Glasgow West
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Jon Cousins
|Glastonbury and Somerton
|Green Party
|Adam Shearing
|Gloucester
|Green Party
|Chris Evans
|Gower
|Green Party
|Charmaine Morgan
|Grantham and Bourne
|Lincolnshire Independents Lincolnshire First
|Rebecca Drake Hopkins
|Gravesham
|Green Party
|Mark Patrick Gee
|Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Trevor Rawson
|Great Yarmouth
|Green Party
|Sam Peters
|Guildford
|Green Party
|Antoinette Fernandez
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Green Party
|Diane Abbott
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Labour Party
|Laura-Louise Fairley
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Green Party
|Mohammed Shahed Hussain
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Workers Party of Britain
|Perveen Hussain
|Halifax
|Independent
|Naranee Ruthra-Rajan
|Hammersmith and Chiswick
|Green Party
|Lorna Jane Russell
|Hampstead and Highgate
|Green Party
|Sabira Lakha
|Harrow East
|Independent
|Pamela Fitzpatrick
|Harrow West
|Independent
|Jeremy Spyby-Steanson
|Hartlepool
|Green Party
|Nicholas Davies
|Hastings and Rye
|Communist Party of Britain
|Phil Colley
|Hastings and Rye
|Workers Party of Britain
|Jennifer Nadia Alemanno
|Havant
|Workers Party of Britain
|John McDonnell
|Hayes and Harlington
|Labour Party
|Sherief Hassan
|Hemel Hempstead
|Green Party
|Jo Robb
|Henley and Thame
|Green Party
|Nick Morphet
|Hexham
|Green Party
|Chris Furlong
|Heywood and Middleton North
|Independent
|Joanna Wiehe Collins
|High Peak
|Green Party
|Michael Mullaney
|Hinckley and Bosworth
|Liberal Democrats
|Andrew Feinstein
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Independent
|Henry Gent
|Honiton and Sidmouth
|Green Party
|Fabio Vollono
|Hornsey and Friern Barnet
|Green Party
|Dino Philippos
|Hornsey and Friern Barnet
|Workers Party of Britain
|Sophie Broadbent
|Hove and Portslade
|Green Party
|Tanushka Marah
|Hove and Portslade
|Independent
|Andrew Cooper
|Huddersfield
|Green Party
|Rachel Collinson
|Ilford North
|Green Party
|Golam Tipu
|Ilford South
|Workers Party of Britain
|Ronnie Cowan
|Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Peter Newman
|Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
|Scottish Green Party
|Drew Hendry
|Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Freddie Sofar
|Ipswich
|Communist Party of Britain
|Adria Pittock
|Ipswich
|Green Party
|Vix Lowthion
|Isle of Wight East
|Green Party
|Sheridan Kates
|Islington North
|Green Party
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Islington North
|Independent
|Nic Cook
|Jarrow and Gateshead East
|Green Party
|Mona Abdulla Ishag Adam
|Kensington and Bayswater
|Green Party
|Emma Dent Coad
|Kensington and Bayswater
|Independent
|Ali Abdulla
|Kingston and Surbiton
|Workers Party of Britain
|Kerry Elizabeth Harrison
|Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
|Green Party
|Ahmet Cinalp
|Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
|Independent
|Michael John Whale
|Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Kevin Scott Paulson
|Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
|Green Party
|Claire McIlvenna
|Kingswinford and South Staffordshire
|Green Party
|Jack Lenox
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Green Party
|Cat Smith
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Labour Party
|Louie Fulton
|Leeds Central and Headingley
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Richard Burgon
|Leeds East
|Labour Party
|Dawud Islam
|Leeds North East
|Workers Party of Britain
|Chris Bell
|Leeds South West and Morley
|Green Party
|Claudia Webbe
|Leicester East
|Independent
|Keith Vaz
|Leicester East
|One Leicester
|Shockat Adam
|Leicester South
|Independent
|Rahoul Naik
|Leicester West
|One Leicester
|Steve Score
|Leicester West
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Adam Pugh
|Lewisham North
|Green Party
|Mian Faisal Akbar
|Lewisham North
|Workers Party of Britain
|Callum Fowler
|Lewisham West and East Dulwich
|Green Party
|Gwenton Dennis Sloley
|Lewisham West and East Dulwich
|Workers Party of Britain
|Charlotte Lafferty
|Leyton and Wanstead
|Green Party
|Martyn Madeley
|Liverpool Walton
|Green Party
|Martyn Paul Madeley
|Liverpool Walton
|Green Party
|Ann San
|Liverpool Wavertree
|Independent
|Cameron Glasgow
|Livingston
|Scottish Green Party
|Shona McIntosh
|Lothian East
|Scottish Green Party
|Hans Zollinger-Ball
|Loughborough
|Green Party
|Robert William Watson
|Louth and Horncastle
|Green Party
|Toqueer Shah
|Luton North
|Independent
|Edward Carpenter
|Luton South and South Bedfordshire
|Green Party
|Attiq Ahmed Malik
|Luton South and South Bedfordshire
|Independent
|Yasin Rehman
|Luton South and South Bedfordshire
|Workers Party of Britain
|Amanda Iremonger
|Macclesfield
|Green Party
|Andrew Cooney
|Maidenhead
|Green Party
|Qazi Yasir Irshad
|Maidenhead
|Independent
|Stuart Robert Jeffery
|Maidstone and Malling
|Green Party
|Ekua Bayunu
|Manchester Central
|Green Party
|Parham Hashemi
|Manchester Central
|Workers Party of Britain
|Thirza Amina Asanga-Rae
|Manchester Rusholme
|Green Party
|Sam Easterby-Smith
|Manchester Withington
|Green Party
|Lizzie Greenwood
|Manchester Withington
|Workers Party of Britain
|Catherine Read
|Melksham and Devizes
|Green Party
|Alastair McQuillan
|Melton and Syston
|Green Party
|Francis Whitefoot
|Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Helen Clawson
|Mid Cheshire
|Independent
|Ray James
|Mid Dunbartonshire
|Alba Party
|Carolynn Scrimgeour
|Mid Dunbartonshire
|Scottish Green Party
|Amy Callaghan
|Mid Dunbartonshire
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Deanna Nicholson
|Mid Sussex
|Green Party
|Cathal Mallaghan
|Mid Ulster
|Sinn Fein
|Andy McDonald
|Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
|Labour Party
|Mehmoona Ameen
|Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
|Workers Party of Britain
|Owen Thompson
|Midlothian
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Frances Bonney
|Milton Keynes Central
|Green Party
|Alan Francis
|Milton Keynes North
|Green Party
|Owen Lewis
|Monmouthshire
|Independent
|Bill Powell
|Monmouthshire
|Liberal Democrats
|June Davies
|Monmouthshire
|True & Fair Party
|Jeremy Brignell-Thorp
|Montgomeryshire and GlyndÅµr
|Green Party
|Steve Witherden
|Montgomeryshire and GlyndÅµr
|Labour Party
|James Hynam
|Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
|Labour Party
|Graham Leadbitter
|Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Gina Dowding
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|Green Party
|Peter Jackson
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|Liberal Democrats
|Gordon Thomas Miller
|Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
|Scottish Green Party
|Marion Fellows
|Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Angus MacNeil
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Independent
|Simon King
|New Forest East
|Green Party
|Steve Masters
|Newbury
|Green Party
|John Pearson
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
|Green Party
|Habib Rahman
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
|Independent
|Yvonne Ridley
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
|Independent
|Emma-Jane Phillips
|Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
|Communist Party of Britain
|Matt Williams
|Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
|Green Party
|King Teare
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Independent
|Pippa Bartolotti
|Newport East
|Independent
|Pippa Bartolotti
|Newport East
|Independent
|Kerry Ann Vosper
|Newport West and Islwyn
|Green Party
|DÃ¡ire Hughes
|Newry and Armagh
|Sinn Fein
|Jack Hughes
|Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
|Green Party
|Minhajul Suhon
|Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
|Workers Party of Britain
|Philip McGuigan
|North Antrim
|Sinn Féin
|James McDaid
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Socialist Labour Party
|Joanna Beata Szaub-Newton
|North Bedfordshire
|Liberal Democrats
|Chloe Isobel Turner
|North Cotswolds
|Green Party
|Paul Richard Hodgkinson
|North Cotswolds
|Liberal Democrats
|Ken Huggins
|North Dorset
|Green Party
|Stephen Farry
|North Down
|Alliance – Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
|Barry McKee
|North Down
|Green Party
|Clayton Maxwell Payne
|North East Cambridgeshire
|Workers Party of Britain
|Frank Adlington-Stringer
|North East Derbyshire
|Green Party
|Ellie Chowns
|North Herefordshire
|Green Party
|Natalie Younes
|North Northumberland
|Liberal Democrats
|Craig David Emery
|North Shropshire
|Green Party
|Oscar Livesey Lodwick
|North Somerset
|Green Party
|Suneil Basu
|North Somerset
|Workers Party of Britain
|Edward Gildea
|North West Essex
|Green Party
|Hina West
|North West Hampshire
|Green Party
|Eishar Kaur Bassan
|Northampton North
|Green Party
|Khalid Razzaq
|Northampton North
|Workers Party of Britain
|Jamie Osborn
|Norwich South
|Green Party
|Nadia Whittome
|Nottingham East
|Labour Party
|Cath Sutherland
|Nottingham South
|Green Party
|Dr Mohammed Sayeed
|Nottingham South
|Independent
|Keith Kondakor
|Nuneaton
|Green Party
|John Robert Homer
|Nuneaton
|Workers Party of Britain
|Shanaz Saddique
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Workers Party of Britain
|Tony Wilson
|Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton
|Independent
|Alex Armitage
|Orkney and Shetland
|Scottish Green Party
|Seamus McCauley
|Orpington
|Green Party
|Sushila Dhall
|Oxford East
|Green Party
|Jabu Nala-Hartley
|Oxford East
|Independent
|David Henwood
|Oxford East
|Independent Oxford Alliance
|Theo Jupp
|Oxford East
|Liberal Democrats
|Gavin Andrew Stuart Newlands
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|Anna Corrina Fryer
|Pendle and Clitheroe
|Liberal Democrats
|Christopher Thompson
|Pendle and Clitheroe
|Rejoin EU
|Olli Watkins
|Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
|Green Party
|Angela Karadog
|Pontypridd
|Green Party
|Jonathan Bishop
|Pontypridd
|Independent
|Sarah Catherine Ward
|Poole
|Green Party
|Nathalie Bienfait
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Green Party
|Ehtashamul Haque
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Independent
|Apsana Begum
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Labour Party
|Jacob Lee Short
|Portsmouth South
|Portsmouth Independent Party
|Michael Lavalette
|Preston
|Independent
|Yousuf Mohamed Ibrahim Bhailok
|Preston
|Independent
|Mark Hendrick
|Preston
|Labour and Co-operative Party
|Heiko Khoo
|Putney
|Workers Party of Britain
|Vivien Lichtenstein
|Queen’s Park and Maida Vale
|Green Party
|Tom Hill
|Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
|Green Party
|Chris Taylor
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Green Party
|Dave McElroy
|Reading Central
|Green Party
|Adam Wayne Joseph Gillman
|Reading Central
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Carolyne Culver
|Reading West and Mid Berkshire
|Green Party
|Jonathan Essex
|Reigate
|Green Party
|Owen Cutler
|Rhondda and Ogmore
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Rio Goldhammer
|Richmond and Northallerton
|Yorkshire Party
|Chas Warlow
|Richmond Park
|Green Party
|Cat Jamieson
|Rochester and Strood
|Green Party
|Connor Edward Shaw
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Green Party
|Ishtiaq Ahmad
|Rotherham
|Independent
|Sarah Champion
|Rotherham
|Labour Party
|Becca Stevenson
|Rugby
|Green Party
|Richard Dickson
|Rugby
|Liberal Democrats
|Jess Lee
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|Green Party
|Chris Copeman
|Runcorn and Helsby
|Green Party
|Steve Ringham
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Green Party
|Richard Mallender
|Rushcliffe
|Green Party
|Asa Joe Benjamin Jones
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Social Justice Party
|Dr Abdul R Butt
|Scunthorpe
|Independent
|Kieran Dams
|Sefton Central
|Green Party
|Ralph Norgate James
|Sefton Central
|Independent
|Angela Oldershaw
|Selby
|Green Party
|Laura Marie Manston
|Sevenoaks
|Green Party
|Mark Tyler
|Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
|Workers Party of Britain
|Alison Clare Teal
|Sheffield Central
|Independent
|Abtisam Mohamed
|Sheffield Central
|Labour Party
|Isabelle Amy France
|Sheffield Central
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Caitlin Hardy
|Sheffield Central
|Workers Party of Britain
|Jason Leman
|Sheffield Hallam
|Green Party
|Mo Moui-Tabrizy
|Sheffield Hallam
|Workers Party of Britain
|Alexi Dimond
|Sheffield Heeley
|Green Party
|Mick Suter
|Sheffield Heeley
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Steven Roy
|Sheffield Heeley
|Workers Party of Britain
|Hannah Nicklin
|Sheffield South East
|Green Party
|Clive Betts
|Sheffield South East
|Labour Party
|Muzafar Rahman
|Sheffield South East
|Workers Party of Britain
|Keith Graham Tordoff
|Skipton and Ripon
|Independent
|Roderick MacRorie
|Smethwick
|Green Party
|Max McLoughlin
|Solihull West and Shirley
|Green Party
|Miranda Fyfe
|South Cambridgeshire
|Green Party
|Robert Bagnall
|South Devon
|Green Party
|Giovanna Lewis
|South Dorset
|Independent
|Colin McGrath
|South Down
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|Chris Hazzard
|South Down
|Sinn Féin
|Martin Corney
|South East Cornwall
|Green Party
|Mike Jelfs
|South Leicestershire
|Green Party
|Jessie Kate Carter
|South Suffolk
|Green Party
|Lorraine Douglas
|South West Norfolk
|Communist Party of Britain
|Neil McKinnon Lyon Kelly
|Southampton Itchen
|Green Party
|Katherine Jane Barbour
|Southampton Test
|Green Party
|Maggie Fricker
|Southampton Test
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Wajahat Shaukat
|Southampton Test
|Workers Party of Britain
|Simon Cross
|Southend East and Rochford
|Green Party
|Charith Gunawardena
|Southgate and Wood Green
|Green Party
|Sean Robert Halsall
|Southport
|Independent
|Harry Boparai
|Spelthorne
|Liberal Democrats
|Martin Price
|Spen Valley
|Green Party
|Javed Bashir
|Spen Valley
|Independent
|Kathryn Fisher
|St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
|Green Party
|Scott Spencer
|Stafford
|Green Party
|Titus Anything
|Stafford
|The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
|Paul Dawson
|Stevenage
|Green Party
|Helena Julia Mellish
|Stockport
|Green Party
|Ashley Walker
|Stockport
|Stockport Fights Austerity No to Cuts
|Ayesha Khan
|Stockport
|Workers Party of Britain
|Navid Kaleem
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Independent
|Carla Parrish
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Independent
|Joe Hudson-Small
|Stratford and Bow
|Green Party
|Fiona Lali
|Stratford and Bow
|Independent
|Scott Ainslie
|Streatham and Croydon North
|Green Party
|Dan Jerrome
|Stretford and Urmston
|Green Party
|Pete Kennedy
|Stroud
|Green Party
|Julian Michael Cusack
|Suffolk Coastal
|Green Party
|Dominie Mary Stemp
|Sussex Weald
|Heritage Party
|Aasha Anam
|Sutton and Cheam
|Green Party
|Ben Auton
|Sutton Coldfield
|Green Party
|Peter Jones
|Swansea West
|Green Party
|Gareth Bromhall
|Swansea West
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Andy Bentley
|Swindon North
|Green Party
|Martin Costello
|Swindon South
|Independent
|Nigel Hennerley
|Tatton
|Green Party
|Ryan Trower
|Taunton and Wellington
|Green Party
|Cate Cody
|Tewkesbury
|Green Party
|Anthony Lowe
|The Wrekin
|Liberal Democrats
|Luke Martin John Brownlee
|Thirsk and Malton
|Yorkshire Party
|Alexandra Jenner-Fust
|Thornbury and Yate
|Green Party
|Eugene McCarthy
|Thurrock
|Green Party
|Yousaff Khan
|Thurrock
|Workers Party of Britain
|Laura Buchanan
|Tiverton and Minehead
|Green Party
|Anna Victoria Cope
|Tonbridge
|Green Party
|Philip Davies
|Torfaen
|Green Party
|Matthew Jones
|Torfaen
|Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
|Judy Maciejowska
|Torridge and Tavistock
|Green Party
|Nandita Lal
|Tottenham
|Independent
|John Anthony Hurst
|Tunbridge Wells
|Green Party
|Hassan Kassem
|Tunbridge Wells
|Independent
|Chloe-Louise Reilly
|Tynemouth
|Green Party
|Adam Thewlis
|Tynemouth
|Heritage Party
|Malachy Quinn
|Upper Bann
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|Catherine Nelson
|Upper Bann
|Sinn Fein
|Sarah Charmian Green
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Green Party
|Gary Lee Harbord
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Catherine Alice Dawkins
|Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
|Green Party
|Jane Elizabeth Turner
|Wallasey
|Green Party
|Nancy Taaffe
|Walthamstow
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Maddison Wheeldon
|Warrington North
|Independent
|Andy Carter
|Warrington South
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|Michal Chantkowski
|Washington and Gateshead South
|Green Party
|Paul Mannion
|Wellingborough and Rushden
|Green Party
|Paula Baker
|West Dunbartonshire
|Scottish Green Party
|Sophia Naqvi
|West Ham and Beckton
|Newham Independents Party
|Lois Austin
|West Ham and Beckton
|Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
|Mark Ereira
|West Suffolk
|Green Party
|Katie Parker
|West Suffolk
|Independent
|Ã“rfhlaith Begley
|West Tyrone
|Sinn Fein
|Natalie McVey
|West Worcestershire
|Green Party
|Thomas Joseph Harrison Daw
|Weston-super-Mare
|Green Party
|John Philip Hall
|Wetherby and Easingwold
|Yorkshire Party
|Jane Leicester
|Wigan
|Green Party
|Amy Lynch
|Wimbledon
|Independent
|Aaron Mafi
|Wimbledon
|Workers Party of Britain
|Flick Drummond
|Winchester
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|Lorraine Estelle
|Winchester
|Green Party
|Michael Edward Boyle
|Windsor
|Green Party
|Gail Jenkinson
|Wirral West
|Green Party
|James Abbott
|Witham
|Green Party
|Andrew Peter Prosser
|Witney
|Green Party
|Nataly Suzana Anderson
|Woking
|Green Party
|Tor Pingree
|Worcester
|Green Party
|Ajaz Rehman
|Wycombe
|Independent
|Toni Brodelle
|Wycombe
|Liberal Democrats
|John Davis
|Wyre Forest
|Green Party
|Shazu Miah
|Wyre Forest
|Liberal Democrats
|Serena Angela Wootton
|Yeovil
|Green Party
|Roger James
|York Central
|Independent
|Michael Robin Kearney
|York Outer
|Green Party
|David James Eadington
|York Outer
|Yorkshire Party
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
