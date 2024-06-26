EXCLUSIVE: Full list of general election candidates who have backed Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s six demands

Campaign group Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has revealed which parliamentary candidates have signed up to its general election demands.

The group is calling for candidates to support the following positions in relation to the ongoing situation in Gaza:

  • An immediate ceasefire
  • Restoration of funding to UNRWA
  • An embargo on arms sales to Israel
  • Support for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to uphold international humanitarian law
  • Suspending trade agreements with Israel
  • Protecting the right to protest, boycott and divest from companies that are complicit in violations of international law

PSC has been encouraging its supporters to write to parliamentary candidates asking them to respond to these demands. PSC has collected responses from more than 700 candidates and determined whether they have supported the six demands.

Members of the public can see which of the candidates in their seat have responded to the demands, what they said in their response, and whether they have agreed to support them using PSC’s online tool.

At the time of writing, 750 parliamentary candidates had responded to correspondence from PSC supporters, with 532 of those being willing to agree to all six of their demands.

The Green Party of England and Wales tops the table for the political party with the most candidates to score six out of six against PSC’s demands. 240 of them have backed all the demands – nearly eight times more than any other party. Among the high profile Green candidates to do so are the party’s current co-leader and Bristol Central candidate Carla Denyer, former party co-leader and Brighton Pavilion candidate Sian Berry and North Herefordshire candidate Ellie Chowns.

While more Liberal Democrat candidates responded to PSC supporters, the Workers Party of Britain is the party with the second highest number of candidates signing up to all six demands. 41 Workers Party candidates backed the demands.

29 Liberal Democrats have been scored six out of six for their responses, although none of these were MPs in the last parliament.

As for the two big parties, 20 Labour candidates agreed to all six of the positions set out by PSC. Among the Labour candidates to commit to them are key figures on the left of the party, including Andy McDonald, Apsana Begum, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Cat Smith, Dianne Abbott, John McDonnell, Nadia Whittome, Richard Burgon and Zarah Sultana. They’re joined by other Labour candidates not typically seen as being on the left of the party including Jess Phillips, Kate Hollern, Naz Shah and Yasmin Qureshi.

Meanwhile, just two Tory candidates signed up to all six of PSC’s demands – Conservative Friends of Palestine founder Flick Drummond and the former MP for Warrington South Andy Carter.

Lots of candidates for parties who only stand in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland have backed all six pledges. 19 SNP candidates, 16 Scottish Green Party candidates, 11 Sinn Fein candidates, nine Plaid Cymru candidates, four SDLP candidates, three Alba candidates and one Alliance candidate backed the six demands.

Of the smaller parties, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition had the most candidates sign up to all six demands, at 21. Five Communist Party candidates backed the demands, as did five Yorkshire Party candidates, three Reform UK candidates and three Socialist Labour Party Candidates

A total of 75 independent candidates supported the six PSC demands, including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour MP Claudia Webbe, Chingford and Woodford Green candidate Faiza Shaheen, and former ANC MP in South Africa Andrew Feinstein.

Speaking on the publication of the responses, Ben Jamal – PSC’s Director – said: “In this election we won’t let politicians carry on as if Palestinian lives don’t matter. Our support for Palestinian rights is based on a progressive set of values that we want to help shape voters’ choices in the polling booth.

“We need to see politicians elected who embrace those values and will stand up for them in Parliament. By sending our demands to candidates and making clear to them that their responses will affect how people vote, we are taking the issue of justice for the Palestinian people right to the heart of this general election.”

PSC is encouraging its supporters to continue writing to their parliamentary candidates around their six demands. Members of the public can do so using PSC’s online tool.

The full list of candidates to have backed PSC’s demands is listed below. The list of candidates is accurate as of 26/06/2024 and is sorted by constituency.

CandidateConstituencyParty
Charlie AbelAberdeen NorthAlba Party
Lucas GrantAberdeen NorthTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Tom FlanaganAlloa and GrangemouthWorkers Party of Britain
Faisal KabirAltrincham and Sale West Workers Party of Britain
Dave DooganAngus and Perthshire GlensScottish National Party (SNP)
Brendan O’HaraArgyll, Bute and South LochaberScottish National Party (SNP)
Jason ZadroznyAshfieldAshfield Independents
Mandy RossiAshfordGreen Party
Lee Alan HuntbachAshton-under-LyneGreen Party
Arron John BakerBanburyGreen Party
Catrin Elen WagerBangor AberconwyPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Kathrine JonesBangor AberconwySocialist Labour Party
Simon Ronald AnthonyBarkingGreen Party
Maxine SpencerBarnsley SouthPatriots Alliance – English Democrats and UKIP
Lorraine WrennallBarrow and FurnessGreen Party
Stewart GoshawkBasildon and BillericayGreen Party
Rachel Sara ReevesBassetlawGreen Party
Helen Tamblyn-SavilleBassetlawLiberal Democrats
John HannahBathgate and LinlithgowIndependence for Scotland Party
Simon JayBathgate and LinlithgowScottish Green Party
Dan SmithBatterseaWorkers Party of Britain
Ruth FabricantBeckenham and PengeGreen Party
Edward ApostolidesBeckenham and PengeReform UK
Ben FoleyBedfordGreen Party
Tarek JavedBedfordIndependent
Henry VannBedfordLiberal Democrats
SÃ©amas de FaoiteBelfast EastSDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
John FinucaneBelfast NorthSinn Fein
Claire HannaBelfast South and Mid DownSDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
Ash JonesBelfast WestGreen Party
Gerry CarrollBelfast WestPeople Before Profit
Paul MaskeyBelfast West Sinn Féin
Susan Elizabeth HunterBermondsey and Old SouthwarkGreen Party
Caitlin StottBerwickshire, Roxburgh and SelkirkLabour Party
Ellie MertonBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Independent
Phoebe GillBethnal Green and StepneyGreen Party
Ian MiddletonBicester and WoodstockGreen Party
Karen TrenchBirmingham ErdingtonGreen Party
Farzana Ann AslamBirmingham ErdingtonLiberal Democrats
Corinthia WardBirmingham ErdingtonTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Mohammad HafeezBirmingham Hall Green and MoseleyIndependent
Shakeel AfsarBirmingham Hall Green and MoseleyIndependent
Izzy KnowlesBirmingham Hall Green and MoseleyLiberal Democrats
Imran Ali KhanBirmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull NorthGreen Party
James GilesBirmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull NorthWorkers Party of Britain
Zoe ChallenorBirmingham LadywoodGreen Party
Kefentse DennisBirmingham Perry BarrGreen Party
Jane BastonBirmingham Selly OakGreen Party
Kamel HawwashBirmingham Selly OakIndependent
Roxanne GreenBirmingham YardleyGreen Party
Jess PhillipsBirmingham YardleyLabour Party
Kate HollernBlackburnLabour Party
Dylan Lewis-CreserBlackley and Middleton SouthGreen Party
Tina RotheryBlackpool North and FleetwoodGreen Party
Kim Sherrie KnightBlackpool SouthAlliance for Democracy and Freedom
Anne BakerBlaenau Gwent and RhymneyGreen Party
Niamh SalkeldBlaenau Gwent and RhymneyPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Richard Edwin SimpsonBlaydon and ConsettGreen Party
Steve LeylandBlyth and AshingtonGreen Party
Carol BirchBognor Regis and LittlehamptonGreen Party
Kevin AllsopBolton North EastIndependent
Philip KochittyBolton South and WalkdenGreen Party
Yasmin QureshiBolton South and WalkdenLabour Party
Jack KhanBolton South and WalkdenWorkers Party of Britain
Vicki Helen AttenboroughBolton WestGreen Party
Neil Anthony DoolinBootleGreen Party
Joe SalmonBournemouth EastGreen Party
Darren JonesBournemouth WestGreen Party
Ben AstonBournemouth WestReform UK
Emily Charlotte TorodeBracknellGreen Party
Celia HicksonBradford EastGreen Party
Robert Michael St John O’CarrollBradford EastLiberal Democrats
Matt EdwardsBradford SouthGreen Party
Rehiana AliBradford SouthIndependent
Naz ShahBradford WestLabour Party
Aadil ShaikhBrent EastIndependent
Amin MoafiBrent EastIndependent
Jenner Clarence Joseph FolwellBrent EastIndependent
Freya SummersgillBrentford and IsleworthGreen Party
Zebunisa RaoBrentford and IsleworthIndependent
Charles GrahamBridgwaterGreen Party
Tim NormanBridlington and The WoldsYorkshire Party
Elaine HillsBrighton Kemptown and PeacehavenGreen Party
Sian BerryBrighton PavilionGreen Party
Carla DenyerBristol CentralGreen Party
Tony SutcliffeBristol EastLiberal Democrats
Louise HarrisBristol North EastLiberal Democrats
Caroline SandesBromley and Biggin HillGreen Party
Sam AmmarBromsgroveIndependent
Teresa NeedhamBroxtoweGreen Party
Dominic DyerBuckingham and BletchleyLiberal Democrats
Gordon BirtwistleBurnleyLiberal Democrats
Anna Williams WestwoodBurton and UttoxeterGreen Party
Owain SuttonBury NorthGreen Party
Dan RossBury SouthCommunist Party of Britain
Michael WeltonBury SouthGreen Party
Jeremy LeeBury St Edmunds and StowmarketIndependent
David Mark EvansCaerfyrddinWorkers Party of Britain
Anne ThomasCaithness, Sutherland and Easter RossScottish Green Party
Lucy BeattieCaithness, Sutherland and Easter RossScottish National Party (SNP)
Kieran TurnerCalder ValleyGreen Party
Sarah Louise NicmanisCambridgeGreen Party
Cheney PayneCambridgeLiberal Democrats
Khalid Abu-TayyemCambridgeWorkers Party of Britain
Sam CoatesCardiff EastGreen Party
Cadewyn SkelleyCardiff EastPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
John WilliamsCardiff EastTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Meg Shepherd-FosterCardiff NorthGreen Party
Kiera MarshallCardiff WestPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Neil John McEvoyCardiff WestPropel
Gavin HawktonCarlisleGreen Party
Brian WernhamCarlisleLiberal Democrats
Louise McDaidCentral AyrshireSocialist Labour Party
Arthur PriceCentral DevonIndependent
Dan PrattCentral Suffolk and North IpswichGreen Party
Tomos BarlowCeredigion PreseliGreen Party
Mark WilliamsCeredigion PreseliLiberal Democrats
Matt ValentineChatham and AylesfordWorkers Party of Britain
Kim WinterbottomChatham and Aylesford Green Party
Mona CrockerChelsea and FulhamGreen Party
Daniel WilsonCheltenhamGreen Party
Steve DaviesChester South and EddisburyGreen Party
David WadsworthChesterfieldGreen Party
Julie LoweChesterfieldWorkers Party of Britain
Faiza ShaheenChingford and Woodford Green Independent
Ed DeediganChippenhamIndependent
Mark Worsley TebbuttChorleyGreen Party
Martin Powell-DaviesChorleyTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Susan GrahamChristchurchGreen Party
Bell Ribeiro-AddyClapham and Brixton HillLabour Party
Paul PenlingtonClwyd EastPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Patrick Pearse McAleerCoatbridge and BellshillScottish Green Party
Steven BonnarCoatbridge and BellshillScottish National Party (SNP)
Martin GossColchesterLiberal Democrats
Heather PeacockColne ValleyGreen Party
Chris LoftsCorby and East NorthamptonshireLiberal Democrats
Dave NellistCoventry EastTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Paul BedsonCoventry EastWorkers Party of Britain
Zarah SultanaCoventry SouthLabour Party
Mags HallCowdenbeath and KirkcaldyScottish Green Party
Ian JonesCramlington and KillingworthGreen Party
Kulsum HussinCroydon SouthWorkers Party of Britain
Ria PatelCroydon WestGreen Party
Matthew SnedkerDarlingtonGreen Party
Laura EdieDartfordGreen Party
Clare Patricia SlaterDaventryGreen Party
Helen HitchcockDerby NorthGreen Party
Kelda BoothroydDerbyshire DalesGreen Party
Rachel Elnaugh-LoveDerbyshire DalesIndependent
Simon CopeDewsbury and BatleyGreen Party
Jennifer Joanne RozenfeldsDoncaster CentralGreen Party
Paul David GarrettDoncaster East and the Isle of AxholmeGreen Party
Andy HilesDoncaster NorthTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Christine Lilian OliverDover and DealGreen Party
Neil FranksDroitwich and EveshamGreen Party
Pete ElliottDulwich and West NorwoodGreen Party
Laura MoodieDumfries and GallowayScottish Green Party
Tracey LittleDumfries and GallowayScottish National Party (SNP)
Jim McFarlaneDundee CentralTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Karl DrinkwaterDwyfor MeirionnyddGreen Party
Liz Saville RobertsDwyfor MeirionnyddPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Kate CrosslandEaling Central and ActonGreen Party
Helmi AlharahshehEaling NorthIndependent
Sam HabeebEaling NorthWorkers Party of Britain
Neil ReynoldsEaling SouthallGreen Party
Pedro Da ConceicaoEaling SouthallIndependent
Mark BaileyEast AntrimGreen Party
Rosie PearceEast HamGreen Party
Richard KnightEast HampshireGreen Party
Ann McGuinnessEast Kilbride and StrathavenScottish Green Party
Kathleen McGurkEast LondonderrySinn Fein
Allan SteeleEast RenfrewshireThe Liberal Party
Colette WalkerEast Renfrewshire Independence for Scotland Party
Steve RobertsEast ThanetGreen Party
Pete Force-JonesEast WiltshireTrue & Fair Party
Mike MunsonEastbourneGreen Party
Tommy SheppardEdinburgh East and MusselburghScottish National Party (SNP)
Alex MartinEdinburgh SouthIndependent
Jo PhillipsEdinburgh SouthScottish Green Party
Simita KumarEdinburgh SouthScottish National Party (SNP)
Joanna CherryEdinburgh South WestScottish National Party (SNP)
David HenryEdinburgh WestIndependent
James PuchowskiEdinburgh WestScottish Green Party
Euan HyslopEdinburgh WestScottish National Party (SNP)
Khalid SadurEdmonton and Winchmore HillIndependent
Sam GabrielEltham and ChislehurstGreen Party
Ertan KarpazliEnfield NorthIndependent
Ertan KarpazliEnfield NorthIndependent
Brent PolandErewashGreen Party
John William KirbyErewashIndependent
James Martin ArcherErewashLiberal Democrats
Brent PolandErewash Green Party
Richard BatesonEsher and WaltonSocial Democratic Party
Andrew Wallace BellExeterGreen Party
Will AczelExeterLiberal Democrats
Garry SutherlandExmouth and Exeter EastReform UK
Hannah TempleFaversham and Mid KentGreen Party
Katharine KandelakiFeltham and HestonGreen Party
Damian ReadFeltham and HestonIndependent
Pat CullenFermanagh and South TyroneSinn Féin
Marianne BrettFolkestone and HytheGreen Party
Shaun HarkinFoylePeople Before Profit
Sandra DuffyFoyleSinn Fein
Martin DimeryFrome and East SomersetGreen Party
Rachel Mary CabralGateshead Central and WhickhamGreen Party
Kate BelmonteGillingham and RainhamGreen Party
Liam McLaughlanGlasgow EastScottish Socialist Party
Nick DurieGlasgow NorthAlba Party
Alison ThewlissGlasgow NorthScottish National Party (SNP)
Anne McLaughlinGlasgow North EastScottish National Party (SNP)
Chris SermanniGlasgow North EastTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Niall ChristieGlasgow SouthScottish Green Party
Brian SmithGlasgow SouthTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Carol MonaghanGlasgow WestScottish National Party (SNP)
Jon CousinsGlastonbury and SomertonGreen Party
Adam ShearingGloucesterGreen Party
Chris EvansGowerGreen Party
Charmaine MorganGrantham and BourneLincolnshire Independents Lincolnshire First
Rebecca Drake HopkinsGraveshamGreen Party
Mark Patrick GeeGreat Grimsby and CleethorpesTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Trevor RawsonGreat YarmouthGreen Party
Sam PetersGuildfordGreen Party
Antoinette FernandezHackney North and Stoke NewingtonGreen Party
Diane AbbottHackney North and Stoke NewingtonLabour Party
Laura-Louise FairleyHackney South and ShoreditchGreen Party
Mohammed Shahed HussainHackney South and ShoreditchWorkers Party of Britain
Perveen HussainHalifaxIndependent
Naranee Ruthra-RajanHammersmith and ChiswickGreen Party
Lorna Jane RussellHampstead and HighgateGreen Party
Sabira LakhaHarrow EastIndependent
Pamela FitzpatrickHarrow WestIndependent
Jeremy Spyby-SteansonHartlepoolGreen Party
Nicholas DaviesHastings and RyeCommunist Party of Britain
Phil ColleyHastings and RyeWorkers Party of Britain
Jennifer Nadia AlemannoHavantWorkers Party of Britain
John McDonnellHayes and HarlingtonLabour Party
Sherief HassanHemel HempsteadGreen Party
Jo RobbHenley and ThameGreen Party
Nick MorphetHexhamGreen Party
Chris FurlongHeywood and Middleton NorthIndependent
Joanna Wiehe CollinsHigh PeakGreen Party
Michael MullaneyHinckley and BosworthLiberal Democrats
Andrew FeinsteinHolborn and St PancrasIndependent
Henry GentHoniton and SidmouthGreen Party
Fabio VollonoHornsey and Friern BarnetGreen Party
Dino PhilipposHornsey and Friern BarnetWorkers Party of Britain
Sophie BroadbentHove and PortsladeGreen Party
Tanushka MarahHove and PortsladeIndependent
Andrew CooperHuddersfieldGreen Party
Rachel CollinsonIlford NorthGreen Party
Golam TipuIlford SouthWorkers Party of Britain
Ronnie CowanInverclyde and Renfrewshire WestScottish National Party (SNP)
Peter NewmanInverness, Skye and West Ross-shireScottish Green Party
Drew HendryInverness, Skye and West Ross-shireScottish National Party (SNP)
Freddie SofarIpswichCommunist Party of Britain
Adria PittockIpswichGreen Party
Vix LowthionIsle of Wight EastGreen Party
Sheridan KatesIslington NorthGreen Party
Jeremy CorbynIslington NorthIndependent
Nic CookJarrow and Gateshead EastGreen Party
Mona Abdulla Ishag AdamKensington and BayswaterGreen Party
Emma Dent CoadKensington and BayswaterIndependent
Ali AbdullaKingston and SurbitonWorkers Party of Britain
Kerry Elizabeth HarrisonKingston upon Hull North and CottinghamGreen Party
Ahmet CinalpKingston upon Hull North and CottinghamIndependent
Michael John WhaleKingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Kevin Scott PaulsonKingston upon Hull West and HaltempriceGreen Party
Claire McIlvennaKingswinford and South StaffordshireGreen Party
Jack LenoxLancaster and WyreGreen Party
Cat SmithLancaster and WyreLabour Party
Louie FultonLeeds Central and HeadingleyTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Richard BurgonLeeds EastLabour Party
Dawud IslamLeeds North EastWorkers Party of Britain
Chris BellLeeds South West and MorleyGreen Party
Claudia WebbeLeicester EastIndependent
Keith VazLeicester EastOne Leicester
Shockat AdamLeicester SouthIndependent
Rahoul NaikLeicester WestOne Leicester
Steve ScoreLeicester WestTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Adam PughLewisham NorthGreen Party
Mian Faisal AkbarLewisham NorthWorkers Party of Britain
Callum FowlerLewisham West and East DulwichGreen Party
Gwenton Dennis SloleyLewisham West and East DulwichWorkers Party of Britain
Charlotte LaffertyLeyton and WansteadGreen Party
Martyn MadeleyLiverpool WaltonGreen Party
Martyn Paul MadeleyLiverpool WaltonGreen Party
Ann SanLiverpool WavertreeIndependent
Cameron GlasgowLivingstonScottish Green Party
Shona McIntoshLothian EastScottish Green Party
Hans Zollinger-BallLoughboroughGreen Party
Robert William WatsonLouth and HorncastleGreen Party
Toqueer ShahLuton NorthIndependent
Edward CarpenterLuton South and South BedfordshireGreen Party
Attiq Ahmed MalikLuton South and South BedfordshireIndependent
Yasin RehmanLuton South and South BedfordshireWorkers Party of Britain
Amanda IremongerMacclesfieldGreen Party
Andrew CooneyMaidenheadGreen Party
Qazi Yasir IrshadMaidenheadIndependent
Stuart Robert JefferyMaidstone and MallingGreen Party
Ekua BayunuManchester CentralGreen Party
Parham HashemiManchester CentralWorkers Party of Britain
Thirza Amina Asanga-RaeManchester RusholmeGreen Party
Sam Easterby-SmithManchester WithingtonGreen Party
Lizzie GreenwoodManchester WithingtonWorkers Party of Britain
Catherine ReadMelksham and DevizesGreen Party
Alastair McQuillanMelton and SystonGreen Party
Francis WhitefootMerthyr Tydfil and AberdarePlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Helen ClawsonMid CheshireIndependent
Ray JamesMid DunbartonshireAlba Party
Carolynn ScrimgeourMid DunbartonshireScottish Green Party
Amy CallaghanMid DunbartonshireScottish National Party (SNP)
Deanna NicholsonMid SussexGreen Party
Cathal MallaghanMid UlsterSinn Fein
Andy McDonaldMiddlesbrough and Thornaby EastLabour Party
Mehmoona AmeenMiddlesbrough and Thornaby EastWorkers Party of Britain
Owen ThompsonMidlothianScottish National Party (SNP)
Frances BonneyMilton Keynes CentralGreen Party
Alan FrancisMilton Keynes NorthGreen Party
Owen LewisMonmouthshireIndependent
Bill PowellMonmouthshireLiberal Democrats
June DaviesMonmouthshireTrue & Fair Party
Jeremy Brignell-ThorpMontgomeryshire and GlyndÅµrGreen Party
Steve WitherdenMontgomeryshire and GlyndÅµrLabour Party
James HynamMoray West, Nairn and StrathspeyLabour Party
Graham LeadbitterMoray West, Nairn and StrathspeyScottish National Party (SNP)
Gina DowdingMorecambe and LunesdaleGreen Party
Peter JacksonMorecambe and LunesdaleLiberal Democrats
Gordon Thomas MillerMotherwell, Wishaw and CarlukeScottish Green Party
Marion FellowsMotherwell, Wishaw and CarlukeScottish National Party (SNP)
Angus MacNeilNa h-Eileanan an IarIndependent
Simon KingNew Forest EastGreen Party
Steve MastersNewburyGreen Party
John PearsonNewcastle upon Tyne Central and WestGreen Party
Habib RahmanNewcastle upon Tyne Central and WestIndependent
Yvonne RidleyNewcastle upon Tyne Central and West Independent
Emma-Jane PhillipsNewcastle upon Tyne East and WallsendCommunist Party of Britain
Matt WilliamsNewcastle upon Tyne East and WallsendGreen Party
King TeareNewcastle upon Tyne NorthIndependent
Pippa BartolottiNewport EastIndependent
Pippa BartolottiNewport EastIndependent
Kerry Ann VosperNewport West and IslwynGreen Party
DÃ¡ire HughesNewry and ArmaghSinn Fein
Jack HughesNewton Aycliffe and SpennymoorGreen Party
Minhajul SuhonNewton Aycliffe and SpennymoorWorkers Party of Britain
Philip McGuiganNorth AntrimSinn Féin
James McDaidNorth Ayrshire and ArranSocialist Labour Party
Joanna Beata Szaub-NewtonNorth BedfordshireLiberal Democrats
Chloe Isobel TurnerNorth CotswoldsGreen Party
Paul Richard HodgkinsonNorth CotswoldsLiberal Democrats
Ken HugginsNorth DorsetGreen Party
Stephen FarryNorth DownAlliance – Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
Barry McKeeNorth DownGreen Party
Clayton Maxwell PayneNorth East CambridgeshireWorkers Party of Britain
Frank Adlington-StringerNorth East DerbyshireGreen Party
Ellie ChownsNorth HerefordshireGreen Party
Natalie YounesNorth NorthumberlandLiberal Democrats
Craig David EmeryNorth ShropshireGreen Party
Oscar Livesey LodwickNorth SomersetGreen Party
Suneil BasuNorth SomersetWorkers Party of Britain
Edward GildeaNorth West EssexGreen Party
Hina WestNorth West HampshireGreen Party
Eishar Kaur BassanNorthampton NorthGreen Party
Khalid RazzaqNorthampton NorthWorkers Party of Britain
Jamie OsbornNorwich SouthGreen Party
Nadia WhittomeNottingham EastLabour Party
Cath SutherlandNottingham SouthGreen Party
Dr Mohammed SayeedNottingham SouthIndependent
Keith KondakorNuneatonGreen Party
John Robert HomerNuneatonWorkers Party of Britain
Shanaz SaddiqueOldham East and SaddleworthWorkers Party of Britain
Tony WilsonOldham West, Chadderton and RoytonIndependent
Alex ArmitageOrkney and ShetlandScottish Green Party
Seamus McCauleyOrpingtonGreen Party
Sushila DhallOxford EastGreen Party
Jabu Nala-HartleyOxford EastIndependent
David HenwoodOxford EastIndependent Oxford Alliance
Theo JuppOxford EastLiberal Democrats
Gavin Andrew Stuart NewlandsPaisley and Renfrewshire NorthScottish National Party (SNP)
Anna Corrina FryerPendle and ClitheroeLiberal Democrats
Christopher ThompsonPendle and ClitheroeRejoin EU
Olli WatkinsPontefract, Castleford and KnottingleyGreen Party
Angela KaradogPontypriddGreen Party
Jonathan BishopPontypriddIndependent
Sarah Catherine WardPooleGreen Party
Nathalie BienfaitPoplar and LimehouseGreen Party
Ehtashamul HaquePoplar and LimehouseIndependent
Apsana BegumPoplar and LimehouseLabour Party
Jacob Lee ShortPortsmouth SouthPortsmouth Independent Party
Michael LavalettePrestonIndependent
Yousuf Mohamed Ibrahim BhailokPrestonIndependent
Mark HendrickPrestonLabour and Co-operative Party
Heiko KhooPutneyWorkers Party of Britain
Vivien LichtensteinQueen’s Park and Maida ValeGreen Party
Tom HillRawmarsh and ConisbroughGreen Party
Chris TaylorRayleigh and WickfordGreen Party
Dave McElroyReading CentralGreen Party
Adam Wayne Joseph GillmanReading CentralTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Carolyne CulverReading West and Mid BerkshireGreen Party
Jonathan EssexReigateGreen Party
Owen CutlerRhondda and OgmorePlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Rio GoldhammerRichmond and NorthallertonYorkshire Party
Chas WarlowRichmond ParkGreen Party
Cat JamiesonRochester and StroodGreen Party
Connor Edward ShawRomsey and Southampton NorthGreen Party
Ishtiaq AhmadRotherhamIndependent
Sarah ChampionRotherhamLabour Party
Becca StevensonRugbyGreen Party
Richard DicksonRugbyLiberal Democrats
Jess LeeRuislip, Northwood and PinnerGreen Party
Chris CopemanRuncorn and HelsbyGreen Party
Steve RinghamRunnymede and WeybridgeGreen Party
Richard MallenderRushcliffeGreen Party
Asa Joe Benjamin JonesScarborough and WhitbySocial Justice Party
Dr Abdul R ButtScunthorpeIndependent
Kieran DamsSefton CentralGreen Party
Ralph Norgate JamesSefton CentralIndependent
Angela OldershawSelbyGreen Party
Laura Marie ManstonSevenoaksGreen Party
Mark TylerSheffield Brightside and HillsboroughWorkers Party of Britain
Alison Clare TealSheffield CentralIndependent
Abtisam MohamedSheffield CentralLabour Party
Isabelle Amy FranceSheffield CentralTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Caitlin HardySheffield CentralWorkers Party of Britain
Jason LemanSheffield HallamGreen Party
Mo Moui-TabrizySheffield HallamWorkers Party of Britain
Alexi DimondSheffield HeeleyGreen Party
Mick SuterSheffield HeeleyTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Steven RoySheffield HeeleyWorkers Party of Britain
Hannah NicklinSheffield South EastGreen Party
Clive BettsSheffield South EastLabour Party
Muzafar RahmanSheffield South EastWorkers Party of Britain
Keith Graham TordoffSkipton and RiponIndependent
Roderick MacRorieSmethwickGreen Party
Max McLoughlinSolihull West and ShirleyGreen Party
Miranda FyfeSouth CambridgeshireGreen Party
Robert BagnallSouth DevonGreen Party
Giovanna LewisSouth DorsetIndependent
Colin McGrathSouth DownSDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
Chris HazzardSouth DownSinn Féin
Martin CorneySouth East CornwallGreen Party
Mike JelfsSouth LeicestershireGreen Party
Jessie Kate CarterSouth SuffolkGreen Party
Lorraine DouglasSouth West NorfolkCommunist Party of Britain
Neil McKinnon Lyon KellySouthampton ItchenGreen Party
Katherine Jane BarbourSouthampton TestGreen Party
Maggie FrickerSouthampton TestTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Wajahat ShaukatSouthampton TestWorkers Party of Britain
Simon CrossSouthend East and RochfordGreen Party
Charith GunawardenaSouthgate and Wood GreenGreen Party
Sean Robert HalsallSouthportIndependent
Harry BoparaiSpelthorne Liberal Democrats
Martin PriceSpen ValleyGreen Party
Javed BashirSpen ValleyIndependent
Kathryn FisherSt Neots and Mid CambridgeshireGreen Party
Scott SpencerStaffordGreen Party
Titus AnythingStaffordThe Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Paul DawsonStevenageGreen Party
Helena Julia MellishStockportGreen Party
Ashley WalkerStockportStockport Fights Austerity No to Cuts
Ayesha KhanStockportWorkers Party of Britain
Navid KaleemStoke-on-Trent CentralIndependent
Carla ParrishStoke-on-Trent SouthIndependent
Joe Hudson-SmallStratford and BowGreen Party
Fiona LaliStratford and BowIndependent
Scott AinslieStreatham and Croydon NorthGreen Party
Dan JerromeStretford and UrmstonGreen Party
Pete KennedyStroudGreen Party
Julian Michael CusackSuffolk CoastalGreen Party
Dominie Mary StempSussex WealdHeritage Party
Aasha AnamSutton and CheamGreen Party
Ben AutonSutton ColdfieldGreen Party
Peter JonesSwansea WestGreen Party
Gareth BromhallSwansea WestTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Andy BentleySwindon NorthGreen Party
Martin CostelloSwindon SouthIndependent
Nigel HennerleyTattonGreen Party
Ryan TrowerTaunton and WellingtonGreen Party
Cate CodyTewkesburyGreen Party
Anthony LoweThe WrekinLiberal Democrats
Luke Martin John BrownleeThirsk and MaltonYorkshire Party
Alexandra Jenner-FustThornbury and YateGreen Party
Eugene McCarthyThurrockGreen Party
Yousaff KhanThurrockWorkers Party of Britain
Laura BuchananTiverton and MineheadGreen Party
Anna Victoria CopeTonbridgeGreen Party
Philip DaviesTorfaenGreen Party
Matthew JonesTorfaenPlaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Judy MaciejowskaTorridge and TavistockGreen Party
Nandita LalTottenhamIndependent
John Anthony HurstTunbridge WellsGreen Party
Hassan KassemTunbridge WellsIndependent
Chloe-Louise ReillyTynemouthGreen Party
Adam ThewlisTynemouthHeritage Party
Malachy QuinnUpper BannSDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
Catherine NelsonUpper BannSinn Fein
Sarah Charmian GreenUxbridge and South RuislipGreen Party
Gary Lee HarbordUxbridge and South RuislipTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Catherine Alice DawkinsVauxhall and Camberwell GreenGreen Party
Jane Elizabeth TurnerWallaseyGreen Party
Nancy TaaffeWalthamstowTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Maddison WheeldonWarrington NorthIndependent
Andy CarterWarrington SouthConservative and Unionist Party
Michal ChantkowskiWashington and Gateshead SouthGreen Party
Paul MannionWellingborough and RushdenGreen Party
Paula BakerWest DunbartonshireScottish Green Party
Sophia NaqviWest Ham and BecktonNewham Independents Party
Lois AustinWest Ham and BecktonTrade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Mark EreiraWest SuffolkGreen Party
Katie ParkerWest SuffolkIndependent
Ã“rfhlaith BegleyWest TyroneSinn Fein
Natalie McVeyWest WorcestershireGreen Party
Thomas Joseph Harrison DawWeston-super-MareGreen Party
John Philip HallWetherby and EasingwoldYorkshire Party
Jane LeicesterWiganGreen Party
Amy LynchWimbledonIndependent
Aaron MafiWimbledonWorkers Party of Britain
Flick DrummondWinchesterConservative and Unionist Party
Lorraine EstelleWinchesterGreen Party
Michael Edward BoyleWindsorGreen Party
Gail JenkinsonWirral WestGreen Party
James AbbottWithamGreen Party
Andrew Peter ProsserWitneyGreen Party
Nataly Suzana AndersonWokingGreen Party
Tor PingreeWorcesterGreen Party
Ajaz RehmanWycombeIndependent
Toni BrodelleWycombeLiberal Democrats
John DavisWyre ForestGreen Party
Shazu MiahWyre ForestLiberal Democrats
Serena Angela WoottonYeovilGreen Party
Roger JamesYork CentralIndependent
Michael Robin KearneyYork OuterGreen Party
David James EadingtonYork Outer Yorkshire Party

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

