EXCLUSIVE: Full list of general election candidates who have backed Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s six demands

Campaign group Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has revealed which parliamentary candidates have signed up to its general election demands.

The group is calling for candidates to support the following positions in relation to the ongoing situation in Gaza:

An immediate ceasefire

Restoration of funding to UNRWA

An embargo on arms sales to Israel

Support for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to uphold international humanitarian law

Suspending trade agreements with Israel

Protecting the right to protest, boycott and divest from companies that are complicit in violations of international law

PSC has been encouraging its supporters to write to parliamentary candidates asking them to respond to these demands. PSC has collected responses from more than 700 candidates and determined whether they have supported the six demands.

Members of the public can see which of the candidates in their seat have responded to the demands, what they said in their response, and whether they have agreed to support them using PSC’s online tool.

At the time of writing, 750 parliamentary candidates had responded to correspondence from PSC supporters, with 532 of those being willing to agree to all six of their demands.

The Green Party of England and Wales tops the table for the political party with the most candidates to score six out of six against PSC’s demands. 240 of them have backed all the demands – nearly eight times more than any other party. Among the high profile Green candidates to do so are the party’s current co-leader and Bristol Central candidate Carla Denyer, former party co-leader and Brighton Pavilion candidate Sian Berry and North Herefordshire candidate Ellie Chowns.

While more Liberal Democrat candidates responded to PSC supporters, the Workers Party of Britain is the party with the second highest number of candidates signing up to all six demands. 41 Workers Party candidates backed the demands.

29 Liberal Democrats have been scored six out of six for their responses, although none of these were MPs in the last parliament.

As for the two big parties, 20 Labour candidates agreed to all six of the positions set out by PSC. Among the Labour candidates to commit to them are key figures on the left of the party, including Andy McDonald, Apsana Begum, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Cat Smith, Dianne Abbott, John McDonnell, Nadia Whittome, Richard Burgon and Zarah Sultana. They’re joined by other Labour candidates not typically seen as being on the left of the party including Jess Phillips, Kate Hollern, Naz Shah and Yasmin Qureshi.

Meanwhile, just two Tory candidates signed up to all six of PSC’s demands – Conservative Friends of Palestine founder Flick Drummond and the former MP for Warrington South Andy Carter.

Lots of candidates for parties who only stand in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland have backed all six pledges. 19 SNP candidates, 16 Scottish Green Party candidates, 11 Sinn Fein candidates, nine Plaid Cymru candidates, four SDLP candidates, three Alba candidates and one Alliance candidate backed the six demands.

Of the smaller parties, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition had the most candidates sign up to all six demands, at 21. Five Communist Party candidates backed the demands, as did five Yorkshire Party candidates, three Reform UK candidates and three Socialist Labour Party Candidates

A total of 75 independent candidates supported the six PSC demands, including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour MP Claudia Webbe, Chingford and Woodford Green candidate Faiza Shaheen, and former ANC MP in South Africa Andrew Feinstein.

Speaking on the publication of the responses, Ben Jamal – PSC’s Director – said: “In this election we won’t let politicians carry on as if Palestinian lives don’t matter. Our support for Palestinian rights is based on a progressive set of values that we want to help shape voters’ choices in the polling booth.

“We need to see politicians elected who embrace those values and will stand up for them in Parliament. By sending our demands to candidates and making clear to them that their responses will affect how people vote, we are taking the issue of justice for the Palestinian people right to the heart of this general election.”

PSC is encouraging its supporters to continue writing to their parliamentary candidates around their six demands. Members of the public can do so using PSC’s online tool.

The full list of candidates to have backed PSC’s demands is listed below. The list of candidates is accurate as of 26/06/2024 and is sorted by constituency.

Candidate Constituency Party Charlie Abel Aberdeen North Alba Party Lucas Grant Aberdeen North Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Tom Flanagan Alloa and Grangemouth Workers Party of Britain Faisal Kabir Altrincham and Sale West Workers Party of Britain Dave Doogan Angus and Perthshire Glens Scottish National Party (SNP) Brendan O’Hara Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber Scottish National Party (SNP) Jason Zadrozny Ashfield Ashfield Independents Mandy Rossi Ashford Green Party Lee Alan Huntbach Ashton-under-Lyne Green Party Arron John Baker Banbury Green Party Catrin Elen Wager Bangor Aberconwy Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales Kathrine Jones Bangor Aberconwy Socialist Labour Party Simon Ronald Anthony Barking Green Party Maxine Spencer Barnsley South Patriots Alliance – English Democrats and UKIP Lorraine Wrennall Barrow and Furness Green Party Stewart Goshawk Basildon and Billericay Green Party Rachel Sara Reeves Bassetlaw Green Party Helen Tamblyn-Saville Bassetlaw Liberal Democrats John Hannah Bathgate and Linlithgow Independence for Scotland Party Simon Jay Bathgate and Linlithgow Scottish Green Party Dan Smith Battersea Workers Party of Britain Ruth Fabricant Beckenham and Penge Green Party Edward Apostolides Beckenham and Penge Reform UK Ben Foley Bedford Green Party Tarek Javed Bedford Independent Henry Vann Bedford Liberal Democrats SÃ©amas de Faoite Belfast East SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) John Finucane Belfast North Sinn Fein Claire Hanna Belfast South and Mid Down SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) Ash Jones Belfast West Green Party Gerry Carroll Belfast West People Before Profit Paul Maskey Belfast West Sinn Féin Susan Elizabeth Hunter Bermondsey and Old Southwark Green Party Caitlin Stott Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Labour Party Ellie Merton Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Independent Phoebe Gill Bethnal Green and Stepney Green Party Ian Middleton Bicester and Woodstock Green Party Karen Trench Birmingham Erdington Green Party Farzana Ann Aslam Birmingham Erdington Liberal Democrats Corinthia Ward Birmingham Erdington Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Mohammad Hafeez Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley Independent Shakeel Afsar Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley Independent Izzy Knowles Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley Liberal Democrats Imran Ali Khan Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North Green Party James Giles Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North Workers Party of Britain Zoe Challenor Birmingham Ladywood Green Party Kefentse Dennis Birmingham Perry Barr Green Party Jane Baston Birmingham Selly Oak Green Party Kamel Hawwash Birmingham Selly Oak Independent Roxanne Green Birmingham Yardley Green Party Jess Phillips Birmingham Yardley Labour Party Kate Hollern Blackburn Labour Party Dylan Lewis-Creser Blackley and Middleton South Green Party Tina Rothery Blackpool North and Fleetwood Green Party Kim Sherrie Knight Blackpool South Alliance for Democracy and Freedom Anne Baker Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney Green Party Niamh Salkeld Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales Richard Edwin Simpson Blaydon and Consett Green Party Steve Leyland Blyth and Ashington Green Party Carol Birch Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Green Party Kevin Allsop Bolton North East Independent Philip Kochitty Bolton South and Walkden Green Party Yasmin Qureshi Bolton South and Walkden Labour Party Jack Khan Bolton South and Walkden Workers Party of Britain Vicki Helen Attenborough Bolton West Green Party Neil Anthony Doolin Bootle Green Party Joe Salmon Bournemouth East Green Party Darren Jones Bournemouth West Green Party Ben Aston Bournemouth West Reform UK Emily Charlotte Torode Bracknell Green Party Celia Hickson Bradford East Green Party Robert Michael St John O’Carroll Bradford East Liberal Democrats Matt Edwards Bradford South Green Party Rehiana Ali Bradford South Independent Naz Shah Bradford West Labour Party Aadil Shaikh Brent East Independent Amin Moafi Brent East Independent Jenner Clarence Joseph Folwell Brent East Independent Freya Summersgill Brentford and Isleworth Green Party Zebunisa Rao Brentford and Isleworth Independent Charles Graham Bridgwater Green Party Tim Norman Bridlington and The Wolds Yorkshire Party Elaine Hills Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Green Party Sian Berry Brighton Pavilion Green Party Carla Denyer Bristol Central Green Party Tony Sutcliffe Bristol East Liberal Democrats Louise Harris Bristol North East Liberal Democrats Caroline Sandes Bromley and Biggin Hill Green Party Sam Ammar Bromsgrove Independent Teresa Needham Broxtowe Green Party Dominic Dyer Buckingham and Bletchley Liberal Democrats Gordon Birtwistle Burnley Liberal Democrats Anna Williams Westwood Burton and Uttoxeter Green Party Owain Sutton Bury North Green Party Dan Ross Bury South Communist Party of Britain Michael Welton Bury South Green Party Jeremy Lee Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Independent David Mark Evans Caerfyrddin Workers Party of Britain Anne Thomas Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Scottish Green Party Lucy Beattie Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Scottish National Party (SNP) Kieran Turner Calder Valley Green Party Sarah Louise Nicmanis Cambridge Green Party Cheney Payne Cambridge Liberal Democrats Khalid Abu-Tayyem Cambridge Workers Party of Britain Sam Coates Cardiff East Green Party Cadewyn Skelley Cardiff East Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales John Williams Cardiff East Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Meg Shepherd-Foster Cardiff North Green Party Kiera Marshall Cardiff West Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales Neil John McEvoy Cardiff West Propel Gavin Hawkton Carlisle Green Party Brian Wernham Carlisle Liberal Democrats Louise McDaid Central Ayrshire Socialist Labour Party Arthur Price Central Devon Independent Dan Pratt Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Green Party Tomos Barlow Ceredigion Preseli Green Party Mark Williams Ceredigion Preseli Liberal Democrats Matt Valentine Chatham and Aylesford Workers Party of Britain Kim Winterbottom Chatham and Aylesford Green Party Mona Crocker Chelsea and Fulham Green Party Daniel Wilson Cheltenham Green Party Steve Davies Chester South and Eddisbury Green Party David Wadsworth Chesterfield Green Party Julie Lowe Chesterfield Workers Party of Britain Faiza Shaheen Chingford and Woodford Green Independent Ed Deedigan Chippenham Independent Mark Worsley Tebbutt Chorley Green Party Martin Powell-Davies Chorley Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Susan Graham Christchurch Green Party Bell Ribeiro-Addy Clapham and Brixton Hill Labour Party Paul Penlington Clwyd East Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales Patrick Pearse McAleer Coatbridge and Bellshill Scottish Green Party Steven Bonnar Coatbridge and Bellshill Scottish National Party (SNP) Martin Goss Colchester Liberal Democrats Heather Peacock Colne Valley Green Party Chris Lofts Corby and East Northamptonshire Liberal Democrats Dave Nellist Coventry East Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Paul Bedson Coventry East Workers Party of Britain Zarah Sultana Coventry South Labour Party Mags Hall Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy Scottish Green Party Ian Jones Cramlington and Killingworth Green Party Kulsum Hussin Croydon South Workers Party of Britain Ria Patel Croydon West Green Party Matthew Snedker Darlington Green Party Laura Edie Dartford Green Party Clare Patricia Slater Daventry Green Party Helen Hitchcock Derby North Green Party Kelda Boothroyd Derbyshire Dales Green Party Rachel Elnaugh-Love Derbyshire Dales Independent Simon Cope Dewsbury and Batley Green Party Jennifer Joanne Rozenfelds Doncaster Central Green Party Paul David Garrett Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme Green Party Andy Hiles Doncaster North Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Christine Lilian Oliver Dover and Deal Green Party Neil Franks Droitwich and Evesham Green Party Pete Elliott Dulwich and West Norwood Green Party Laura Moodie Dumfries and Galloway Scottish Green Party Tracey Little Dumfries and Galloway Scottish National Party (SNP) Jim McFarlane Dundee Central Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Karl Drinkwater Dwyfor Meirionnydd Green Party Liz Saville Roberts Dwyfor Meirionnydd Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales Kate Crossland Ealing Central and Acton Green Party Helmi Alharahsheh Ealing North Independent Sam Habeeb Ealing North Workers Party of Britain Neil Reynolds Ealing Southall Green Party Pedro Da Conceicao Ealing Southall Independent Mark Bailey East Antrim Green Party Rosie Pearce East Ham Green Party Richard Knight East Hampshire Green Party Ann McGuinness East Kilbride and Strathaven Scottish Green Party Kathleen McGurk East Londonderry Sinn Fein Allan Steele East Renfrewshire The Liberal Party Colette Walker East Renfrewshire Independence for Scotland Party Steve Roberts East Thanet Green Party Pete Force-Jones East Wiltshire True & Fair Party Mike Munson Eastbourne Green Party Tommy Sheppard Edinburgh East and Musselburgh Scottish National Party (SNP) Alex Martin Edinburgh South Independent Jo Phillips Edinburgh South Scottish Green Party Simita Kumar Edinburgh South Scottish National Party (SNP) Joanna Cherry Edinburgh South West Scottish National Party (SNP) David Henry Edinburgh West Independent James Puchowski Edinburgh West Scottish Green Party Euan Hyslop Edinburgh West Scottish National Party (SNP) Khalid Sadur Edmonton and Winchmore Hill Independent Sam Gabriel Eltham and Chislehurst Green Party Ertan Karpazli Enfield North Independent Ertan Karpazli Enfield North Independent Brent Poland Erewash Green Party John William Kirby Erewash Independent James Martin Archer Erewash Liberal Democrats Brent Poland Erewash Green Party Richard Bateson Esher and Walton Social Democratic Party Andrew Wallace Bell Exeter Green Party Will Aczel Exeter Liberal Democrats Garry Sutherland Exmouth and Exeter East Reform UK Hannah Temple Faversham and Mid Kent Green Party Katharine Kandelaki Feltham and Heston Green Party Damian Read Feltham and Heston Independent Pat Cullen Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Féin Marianne Brett Folkestone and Hythe Green Party Shaun Harkin Foyle People Before Profit Sandra Duffy Foyle Sinn Fein Martin Dimery Frome and East Somerset Green Party Rachel Mary Cabral Gateshead Central and Whickham Green Party Kate Belmonte Gillingham and Rainham Green Party Liam McLaughlan Glasgow East Scottish Socialist Party Nick Durie Glasgow North Alba Party Alison Thewliss Glasgow North Scottish National Party (SNP) Anne McLaughlin Glasgow North East Scottish National Party (SNP) Chris Sermanni Glasgow North East Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Niall Christie Glasgow South Scottish Green Party Brian Smith Glasgow South Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Carol Monaghan Glasgow West Scottish National Party (SNP) Jon Cousins Glastonbury and Somerton Green Party Adam Shearing Gloucester Green Party Chris Evans Gower Green Party Charmaine Morgan Grantham and Bourne Lincolnshire Independents Lincolnshire First Rebecca Drake Hopkins Gravesham Green Party Mark Patrick Gee Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Trevor Rawson Great Yarmouth Green Party Sam Peters Guildford Green Party Antoinette Fernandez Hackney North and Stoke Newington Green Party Diane Abbott Hackney North and Stoke Newington Labour Party Laura-Louise Fairley Hackney South and Shoreditch Green Party Mohammed Shahed Hussain Hackney South and Shoreditch Workers Party of Britain Perveen Hussain Halifax Independent Naranee Ruthra-Rajan Hammersmith and Chiswick Green Party Lorna Jane Russell Hampstead and Highgate Green Party Sabira Lakha Harrow East Independent Pamela Fitzpatrick Harrow West Independent Jeremy Spyby-Steanson Hartlepool Green Party Nicholas Davies Hastings and Rye Communist Party of Britain Phil Colley Hastings and Rye Workers Party of Britain Jennifer Nadia Alemanno Havant Workers Party of Britain John McDonnell Hayes and Harlington Labour Party Sherief Hassan Hemel Hempstead Green Party Jo Robb Henley and Thame Green Party Nick Morphet Hexham Green Party Chris Furlong Heywood and Middleton North Independent Joanna Wiehe Collins High Peak Green Party Michael Mullaney Hinckley and Bosworth Liberal Democrats Andrew Feinstein Holborn and St Pancras Independent Henry Gent Honiton and Sidmouth Green Party Fabio Vollono Hornsey and Friern Barnet Green Party Dino Philippos Hornsey and Friern Barnet Workers Party of Britain Sophie Broadbent Hove and Portslade Green Party Tanushka Marah Hove and Portslade Independent Andrew Cooper Huddersfield Green Party Rachel Collinson Ilford North Green Party Golam Tipu Ilford South Workers Party of Britain Ronnie Cowan Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West Scottish National Party (SNP) Peter Newman Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Scottish Green Party Drew Hendry Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Scottish National Party (SNP) Freddie Sofar Ipswich Communist Party of Britain Adria Pittock Ipswich Green Party Vix Lowthion Isle of Wight East Green Party Sheridan Kates Islington North Green Party Jeremy Corbyn Islington North Independent Nic Cook Jarrow and Gateshead East Green Party Mona Abdulla Ishag Adam Kensington and Bayswater Green Party Emma Dent Coad Kensington and Bayswater Independent Ali Abdulla Kingston and Surbiton Workers Party of Britain Kerry Elizabeth Harrison Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Green Party Ahmet Cinalp Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Independent Michael John Whale Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Kevin Scott Paulson Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice Green Party Claire McIlvenna Kingswinford and South Staffordshire Green Party Jack Lenox Lancaster and Wyre Green Party Cat Smith Lancaster and Wyre Labour Party Louie Fulton Leeds Central and Headingley Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Richard Burgon Leeds East Labour Party Dawud Islam Leeds North East Workers Party of Britain Chris Bell Leeds South West and Morley Green Party Claudia Webbe Leicester East Independent Keith Vaz Leicester East One Leicester Shockat Adam Leicester South Independent Rahoul Naik Leicester West One Leicester Steve Score Leicester West Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Adam Pugh Lewisham North Green Party Mian Faisal Akbar Lewisham North Workers Party of Britain Callum Fowler Lewisham West and East Dulwich Green Party Gwenton Dennis Sloley Lewisham West and East Dulwich Workers Party of Britain Charlotte Lafferty Leyton and Wanstead Green Party Martyn Madeley Liverpool Walton Green Party Martyn Paul Madeley Liverpool Walton Green Party Ann San Liverpool Wavertree Independent Cameron Glasgow Livingston Scottish Green Party Shona McIntosh Lothian East Scottish Green Party Hans Zollinger-Ball Loughborough Green Party Robert William Watson Louth and Horncastle Green Party Toqueer Shah Luton North Independent Edward Carpenter Luton South and South Bedfordshire Green Party Attiq Ahmed Malik Luton South and South Bedfordshire Independent Yasin Rehman Luton South and South Bedfordshire Workers Party of Britain Amanda Iremonger Macclesfield Green Party Andrew Cooney Maidenhead Green Party Qazi Yasir Irshad Maidenhead Independent Stuart Robert Jeffery Maidstone and Malling Green Party Ekua Bayunu Manchester Central Green Party Parham Hashemi Manchester Central Workers Party of Britain Thirza Amina Asanga-Rae Manchester Rusholme Green Party Sam Easterby-Smith Manchester Withington Green Party Lizzie Greenwood Manchester Withington Workers Party of Britain Catherine Read Melksham and Devizes Green Party Alastair McQuillan Melton and Syston Green Party Francis Whitefoot Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales Helen Clawson Mid Cheshire Independent Ray James Mid Dunbartonshire Alba Party Carolynn Scrimgeour Mid Dunbartonshire Scottish Green Party Amy Callaghan Mid Dunbartonshire Scottish National Party (SNP) Deanna Nicholson Mid Sussex Green Party Cathal Mallaghan Mid Ulster Sinn Fein Andy McDonald Middlesbrough and Thornaby East Labour Party Mehmoona Ameen Middlesbrough and Thornaby East Workers Party of Britain Owen Thompson Midlothian Scottish National Party (SNP) Frances Bonney Milton Keynes Central Green Party Alan Francis Milton Keynes North Green Party Owen Lewis Monmouthshire Independent Bill Powell Monmouthshire Liberal Democrats June Davies Monmouthshire True & Fair Party Jeremy Brignell-Thorp Montgomeryshire and GlyndÅµr Green Party Steve Witherden Montgomeryshire and GlyndÅµr Labour Party James Hynam Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey Labour Party Graham Leadbitter Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey Scottish National Party (SNP) Gina Dowding Morecambe and Lunesdale Green Party Peter Jackson Morecambe and Lunesdale Liberal Democrats Gordon Thomas Miller Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke Scottish Green Party Marion Fellows Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke Scottish National Party (SNP) Angus MacNeil Na h-Eileanan an Iar Independent Simon King New Forest East Green Party Steve Masters Newbury Green Party John Pearson Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West Green Party Habib Rahman Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West Independent Yvonne Ridley Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West Independent Emma-Jane Phillips Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend Communist Party of Britain Matt Williams Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend Green Party King Teare Newcastle upon Tyne North Independent Pippa Bartolotti Newport East Independent Pippa Bartolotti Newport East Independent Kerry Ann Vosper Newport West and Islwyn Green Party DÃ¡ire Hughes Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein Jack Hughes Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor Green Party Minhajul Suhon Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor Workers Party of Britain Philip McGuigan North Antrim Sinn Féin James McDaid North Ayrshire and Arran Socialist Labour Party Joanna Beata Szaub-Newton North Bedfordshire Liberal Democrats Chloe Isobel Turner North Cotswolds Green Party Paul Richard Hodgkinson North Cotswolds Liberal Democrats Ken Huggins North Dorset Green Party Stephen Farry North Down Alliance – Alliance Party of Northern Ireland Barry McKee North Down Green Party Clayton Maxwell Payne North East Cambridgeshire Workers Party of Britain Frank Adlington-Stringer North East Derbyshire Green Party Ellie Chowns North Herefordshire Green Party Natalie Younes North Northumberland Liberal Democrats Craig David Emery North Shropshire Green Party Oscar Livesey Lodwick North Somerset Green Party Suneil Basu North Somerset Workers Party of Britain Edward Gildea North West Essex Green Party Hina West North West Hampshire Green Party Eishar Kaur Bassan Northampton North Green Party Khalid Razzaq Northampton North Workers Party of Britain Jamie Osborn Norwich South Green Party Nadia Whittome Nottingham East Labour Party Cath Sutherland Nottingham South Green Party Dr Mohammed Sayeed Nottingham South Independent Keith Kondakor Nuneaton Green Party John Robert Homer Nuneaton Workers Party of Britain Shanaz Saddique Oldham East and Saddleworth Workers Party of Britain Tony Wilson Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton Independent Alex Armitage Orkney and Shetland Scottish Green Party Seamus McCauley Orpington Green Party Sushila Dhall Oxford East Green Party Jabu Nala-Hartley Oxford East Independent David Henwood Oxford East Independent Oxford Alliance Theo Jupp Oxford East Liberal Democrats Gavin Andrew Stuart Newlands Paisley and Renfrewshire North Scottish National Party (SNP) Anna Corrina Fryer Pendle and Clitheroe Liberal Democrats Christopher Thompson Pendle and Clitheroe Rejoin EU Olli Watkins Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley Green Party Angela Karadog Pontypridd Green Party Jonathan Bishop Pontypridd Independent Sarah Catherine Ward Poole Green Party Nathalie Bienfait Poplar and Limehouse Green Party Ehtashamul Haque Poplar and Limehouse Independent Apsana Begum Poplar and Limehouse Labour Party Jacob Lee Short Portsmouth South Portsmouth Independent Party Michael Lavalette Preston Independent Yousuf Mohamed Ibrahim Bhailok Preston Independent Mark Hendrick Preston Labour and Co-operative Party Heiko Khoo Putney Workers Party of Britain Vivien Lichtenstein Queen’s Park and Maida Vale Green Party Tom Hill Rawmarsh and Conisbrough Green Party Chris Taylor Rayleigh and Wickford Green Party Dave McElroy Reading Central Green Party Adam Wayne Joseph Gillman Reading Central Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Carolyne Culver Reading West and Mid Berkshire Green Party Jonathan Essex Reigate Green Party Owen Cutler Rhondda and Ogmore Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales Rio Goldhammer Richmond and Northallerton Yorkshire Party Chas Warlow Richmond Park Green Party Cat Jamieson Rochester and Strood Green Party Connor Edward Shaw Romsey and Southampton North Green Party Ishtiaq Ahmad Rotherham Independent Sarah Champion Rotherham Labour Party Becca Stevenson Rugby Green Party Richard Dickson Rugby Liberal Democrats Jess Lee Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner Green Party Chris Copeman Runcorn and Helsby Green Party Steve Ringham Runnymede and Weybridge Green Party Richard Mallender Rushcliffe Green Party Asa Joe Benjamin Jones Scarborough and Whitby Social Justice Party Dr Abdul R Butt Scunthorpe Independent Kieran Dams Sefton Central Green Party Ralph Norgate James Sefton Central Independent Angela Oldershaw Selby Green Party Laura Marie Manston Sevenoaks Green Party Mark Tyler Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough Workers Party of Britain Alison Clare Teal Sheffield Central Independent Abtisam Mohamed Sheffield Central Labour Party Isabelle Amy France Sheffield Central Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Caitlin Hardy Sheffield Central Workers Party of Britain Jason Leman Sheffield Hallam Green Party Mo Moui-Tabrizy Sheffield Hallam Workers Party of Britain Alexi Dimond Sheffield Heeley Green Party Mick Suter Sheffield Heeley Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Steven Roy Sheffield Heeley Workers Party of Britain Hannah Nicklin Sheffield South East Green Party Clive Betts Sheffield South East Labour Party Muzafar Rahman Sheffield South East Workers Party of Britain Keith Graham Tordoff Skipton and Ripon Independent Roderick MacRorie Smethwick Green Party Max McLoughlin Solihull West and Shirley Green Party Miranda Fyfe South Cambridgeshire Green Party Robert Bagnall South Devon Green Party Giovanna Lewis South Dorset Independent Colin McGrath South Down SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) Chris Hazzard South Down Sinn Féin Martin Corney South East Cornwall Green Party Mike Jelfs South Leicestershire Green Party Jessie Kate Carter South Suffolk Green Party Lorraine Douglas South West Norfolk Communist Party of Britain Neil McKinnon Lyon Kelly Southampton Itchen Green Party Katherine Jane Barbour Southampton Test Green Party Maggie Fricker Southampton Test Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Wajahat Shaukat Southampton Test Workers Party of Britain Simon Cross Southend East and Rochford Green Party Charith Gunawardena Southgate and Wood Green Green Party Sean Robert Halsall Southport Independent Harry Boparai Spelthorne Liberal Democrats Martin Price Spen Valley Green Party Javed Bashir Spen Valley Independent Kathryn Fisher St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire Green Party Scott Spencer Stafford Green Party Titus Anything Stafford The Official Monster Raving Loony Party Paul Dawson Stevenage Green Party Helena Julia Mellish Stockport Green Party Ashley Walker Stockport Stockport Fights Austerity No to Cuts Ayesha Khan Stockport Workers Party of Britain Navid Kaleem Stoke-on-Trent Central Independent Carla Parrish Stoke-on-Trent South Independent Joe Hudson-Small Stratford and Bow Green Party Fiona Lali Stratford and Bow Independent Scott Ainslie Streatham and Croydon North Green Party Dan Jerrome Stretford and Urmston Green Party Pete Kennedy Stroud Green Party Julian Michael Cusack Suffolk Coastal Green Party Dominie Mary Stemp Sussex Weald Heritage Party Aasha Anam Sutton and Cheam Green Party Ben Auton Sutton Coldfield Green Party Peter Jones Swansea West Green Party Gareth Bromhall Swansea West Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Andy Bentley Swindon North Green Party Martin Costello Swindon South Independent Nigel Hennerley Tatton Green Party Ryan Trower Taunton and Wellington Green Party Cate Cody Tewkesbury Green Party Anthony Lowe The Wrekin Liberal Democrats Luke Martin John Brownlee Thirsk and Malton Yorkshire Party Alexandra Jenner-Fust Thornbury and Yate Green Party Eugene McCarthy Thurrock Green Party Yousaff Khan Thurrock Workers Party of Britain Laura Buchanan Tiverton and Minehead Green Party Anna Victoria Cope Tonbridge Green Party Philip Davies Torfaen Green Party Matthew Jones Torfaen Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales Judy Maciejowska Torridge and Tavistock Green Party Nandita Lal Tottenham Independent John Anthony Hurst Tunbridge Wells Green Party Hassan Kassem Tunbridge Wells Independent Chloe-Louise Reilly Tynemouth Green Party Adam Thewlis Tynemouth Heritage Party Malachy Quinn Upper Bann SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) Catherine Nelson Upper Bann Sinn Fein Sarah Charmian Green Uxbridge and South Ruislip Green Party Gary Lee Harbord Uxbridge and South Ruislip Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Catherine Alice Dawkins Vauxhall and Camberwell Green Green Party Jane Elizabeth Turner Wallasey Green Party Nancy Taaffe Walthamstow Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Maddison Wheeldon Warrington North Independent Andy Carter Warrington South Conservative and Unionist Party Michal Chantkowski Washington and Gateshead South Green Party Paul Mannion Wellingborough and Rushden Green Party Paula Baker West Dunbartonshire Scottish Green Party Sophia Naqvi West Ham and Beckton Newham Independents Party Lois Austin West Ham and Beckton Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Mark Ereira West Suffolk Green Party Katie Parker West Suffolk Independent Ã“rfhlaith Begley West Tyrone Sinn Fein Natalie McVey West Worcestershire Green Party Thomas Joseph Harrison Daw Weston-super-Mare Green Party John Philip Hall Wetherby and Easingwold Yorkshire Party Jane Leicester Wigan Green Party Amy Lynch Wimbledon Independent Aaron Mafi Wimbledon Workers Party of Britain Flick Drummond Winchester Conservative and Unionist Party Lorraine Estelle Winchester Green Party Michael Edward Boyle Windsor Green Party Gail Jenkinson Wirral West Green Party James Abbott Witham Green Party Andrew Peter Prosser Witney Green Party Nataly Suzana Anderson Woking Green Party Tor Pingree Worcester Green Party Ajaz Rehman Wycombe Independent Toni Brodelle Wycombe Liberal Democrats John Davis Wyre Forest Green Party Shazu Miah Wyre Forest Liberal Democrats Serena Angela Wootton Yeovil Green Party Roger James York Central Independent Michael Robin Kearney York Outer Green Party David James Eadington York Outer Yorkshire Party

